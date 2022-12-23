Dallas Cowboys Player Hospitalized After Scary Car Accident

A Dallas Cowboys player was involved in a scary car accident on Thursday. Fox 4 obtained video of the aftermath of the cash that involved Sam Williams in Frisco, Texas. His car was hit so hard that it lost its front wheel. The vehicle also had damage to its from and rear driver's side fenders.

The good news is Williams was not seriously injured. On Twitter, the 23-year-old wrote: "I'm okay everyone so is the other person that was involved." Williams was sent to a local hospital but was released on Thursday afternoon, according to ESPN. A Plano Police spokesperson said the accident occurred at 2:15 p.m. local time on Thursday, and Willaims was hit when a vehicle attempted to cross in front of him. The Cowboys are aware of the accident and ruled Williams out for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to multiple injuries.

Cowboys rule out DE Sam Williams (concussion, neck strain) vs. Eagles after car accidenthttps://t.co/XZLai8o19S pic.twitter.com/4CVVMwISGP — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 23, 2022

"I haven't talked to him, but I do know that from the standpoint of the wreck, I think it's fair to say that he's okay," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Friday morning before the team ruled Williams out, per the Cowboys official website. "Now, I say that without having talked with him or frankly analyzed to the extent of his injuries. But they were discussing whether or not he could play (Saturday) or not. So, that maybe gives you an idea of the status of the injury. But it would be purely a concussion question. I don't have that. I don't know where he sits and don't know anything other than the timing of the accident got him within a pretty sensitive time frame of playing in this game this week, because we do need him."

Images from crash involving Cowboys' Sam Williams.



From Plano PD: "The driver of the Corvette is Samuel Williams, a football player with the Dallas Cowboys. Both parties were transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons, but no serious injuries have been reported." pic.twitter.com/81CBkIUnqA — Jeff Kolb (@JeffKolbFOX4) December 23, 2022

Williams, a defensive end who played college football at Ole Miss, was selected by the Cowboys in the second round in this year's NFL Draft. He has played in 13 games this season and registered 20 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, seven quarterback hits, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. In his final season at Ole Miss last year, Williams was selected to the All-SEC First Team after he recorded 57 tackles and 10.5 sacks.