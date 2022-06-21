Ryan Fitzpatrick Lands New NFL Job Following Retirement Announcement

Ryan Fitzpatrick has a new job in the NFL. On Tuesday, Prime Video announced that the former NFL quarterback will be joining its NFL pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage for Thursday Night Football. He will join Tony Gonzalez and Richard Sherman on the streamer's wraparound coverage of each Thursday Night Football game. Fitzpatrick recently announced his retirement from the NFL after playing 17 seasons with nine different teams.

"One of the great characters in the league, Ryan has been a fan favorite and a beloved teammate everywhere he's gone over the last 17 seasons," Jared Stacy, Prime Video's director of Global Live Sports Production. "We're thrilled to now have him on our Thursday Night Football team and know our viewers will love seeing his sense of humor and intelligence on display every week."

Thursdays are about to be Fitzmagical. 🧔‍♂️



Ryan Fitzpatrick is joining our Thursday Night Football team, only on @PrimeVideo!#TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/A8g8k2cz30 — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) June 21, 2022

"Although my playing career has come to an end, my love for football has not," Fitzpatrick said. "I'm excited to start this new chapter with Thursday Night Football and looking forward to sharing my unique experiences and perspectives with football fans."

Fitzpatrick will also join Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit, the duo who will call the action each week. And it's been reported that Charissa Thompson of Fox Sports will join the Thursday Night Football team, but a deal is not done yet. The first Thursday Night Football game will be on Sept. 15 when the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fitzpatrick, 39, was selected in the seventh round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams (now Los Angeles Rams). In his 17-year career, Fitzpatrick played for the Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins and Washington Football Team (now Washington Commanders). He played in 166 games and threw for 34,990 yards, 223 touchdowns and 169 interceptions with an 82.3 passer rating.

"I'm gonna stay busy," Fitzpatrick said on The Adam Schefter Podcast about life after the NFL, per the Buffalo Bills' official website. "I'm a full-time chauffeur right now with seven kids. We've got soccer, soccer is about to wrap up and we're about to wrap up school. In Virginia right now getting ready to move to Arizona. So, the next week or two will be very busy with that. Packing up getting things situated, a couple of family vacations for the summer, and then start all over again in Arizona. I'm looking forward just to being a dad for a little bit and then figuring out what's to come."