Rumored Reports Claim Colin Kaepernick Could Sign With Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars found themselves in quite the predicament Sunday afternoon when starting quarterback Nick Foles, who joined the team in free agency, went down with a broken clavicle in the first quarter. He has since undergone surgery and landed on Injured Reserve with a designation to return. Although he still likely won’t be back under center until the midpoint of the season, if not later.

In his stead, the Jaguars are moving forward with rookie Gardner Minshew and recently acquired backup Josh Dobbs, but that could be changing. According to BET.com, there is a possibility that former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick could be signing with the Jaguars. This move hasn’t been made just yet, but fans are campaigning for the team to sign Kaepernick on social media.

While there have been countless teams in the past that have been tied to Kaepernick, the Jaguars are a more likely suitor based on previous comments by owner Shad Khan. Per Bleacher Report, Khan was asked if he would be open to the possibility of bringing the former 49ers QB to town as competition for Blake Bortles and Chad Henne, to which he responded “absolutely.”

Ultimately, the roster move never happened back in 2017, but there is still a possibility for the Jaguars to bring Kaepernick to town, especially if the rookie in Minshew struggles. As someone that once led the San Francisco 49ers to within a play of winning the Super Bowl, Kaepernick has experience shining on the NFL‘s biggest stage.

He also has considerable talent as both a passer and a runner. The Green Bay Packers can attest to that fact after giving up 263 passing yards, 181 rushing yards, and four combined touchdowns to Kaepernick in the 2012 NFC Divisional Game.

Obviously, there is some concern about Kaepernick being out of “football shape” after missing the 2017 and 2018 seasons, but he has been attacking his preparation every single week. According to videos posted on his Twitter profile, Kaepernick has been hitting the gym five days a week to stay ready in case an opportunity arises with an NFL team. This prep work has also included working out with Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

While the possibility for Kaepernick joining the Jaguars does remain, it won’t happen before the week two battle with the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. If Minshew struggles, however, it’s possible that Khan and the Jaguars will be bringing Kaepernick in for a workout.