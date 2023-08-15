Rude Detroit Lions Fans Lash out at Fox for Covering Tornado Warning During Game Against New York Giants

Detroit Lions fans are not happy with the local TV station Fox 2 for interrupting last weekend's preseason game for covering tornado warnings. During the Lions game against the New York Giants, Fox 2 went to a split-screen that showed the game without audio for more than 45 minutes as meteorologist Stephanie Mead delivered tornado coverage.

This led to fans sounding off on Fox 2. "I'd rather die from this tornado than listen to this weather lady on Fox 2 for one more minute during this Lions game," Lions fan Chris Rai wrote on social media, per The Detroit News.

@FOX2News GET THIS WOMAN OFF THE DAMN SCREEN OF THE GIANTS VS LIONS GAME SHES BEEN BABBLING FOR 20 STRAIGHT MINUTES 😡 WE DONT CARE ABOUT THIS WEATHER TORNADO WATCH IN AREAS NOWHERE CLOSE TO US pic.twitter.com/GRgISVlz6z — Sportsdebate (@tsportsdebate) August 12, 2023

"An all time idiotic decision by Fox 2's producers," Lions fan Ben Agosta wrote. "The tornado warning could have been conveyed with a bottom ticker, yet someone thought it was smart to cut the Lions game audio, and have a meteorologist yap about a warning for 15+ minutes."

Jennifer Hammond, Lions reporter for Fox 2 explained why the network had to do tornado coverage. "One of the stipulations of a broadcast license from the FCC is that TV stations exist to serve public interest," she wrote on social media. "Meaning, news stations have to preempt programming to cover ongoing tornado warnings within their markets or they risk losing their broadcast license."

I find it funny that the lions game is larger than a literal tornado weather breakin 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Llc1T9RiFZ — Ben (@Spoonjamin_) August 12, 2023

Fox 2 Sports also commented on the situation. "This is a tough situation," the network said. "We are obligated to be on the air and inform if there are tornado warnings in effect. We have no choice. We are doing our best to provide the latest essential weather information while still showing the Lions game."

The good news is the Lions defeated the Giants 21-16. After the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell praised Lions fans for being involved for the entire game. "Our fans were unbelievable the other night," Campbell said, per CBS Sports. "I mean, for a preseason game, you're telling your young players and your rookies, 'This is the first one, NFL game, it ought to be a pretty good atmosphere.' But my god, I didn't expect that. I don't think any of them did. That's unbelievable. That's a packed house for preseason. It was awesome. They were using silent count on offense — in a preseason game! So it certainly helps. So that was awesome."