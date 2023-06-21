Detroit Lions Unveil Alternate Helmet for 2023 Season
The Detroit Lions will make history this upcoming season. On Wednesday, the team unveiled an alternate blue helmet for 2023, and it will be the first time the Lions will wear blue helmets since the 1955 season, according to The Detroit News. The Lions will wear the helmets with their all-gray alternate uniforms during the 2023 season for two games — Monday Night Football on Oct. 30 against the Las Vegas Raiders and Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings.
"We looked at the shells for a couple weeks, the metallic and matte shells, but knowing we were going to wear this on the field during our 90th season, with the essence of our 90th season campaign really celebrating the past, present and future, merging them together, not wanting to put all of our focus on history at this pivotal, exciting time for the club, this just felt right," Emily Griffin, Lions senior vice president fo marketing and brand, told the Detroit News. "It's something we've never done with something that's classic. It met that theme."
The Lions are coming off a 2022 season where they finished 9-8, their first winning record since 2017. Here's a look at fans reacting to the new Lions helmet.
The Helmet
start your engines pic.twitter.com/aHOUjl9VQ0— Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 21, 2023
One person responded: "Branding is about delivering results. Hopefully, after 90 years you guys can make it to the Super Bowl. Otherwise... it's just updated pretty merch."
Schedule
Mark your calendars 🗓 pic.twitter.com/ZM8JgTTVmf— Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 21, 2023
One fan asked: "Here's a thought: maybe, for one of those games, pair the gray jerseys with... I dunno, the blue pants? Just once? So the players don't all look like they're wearing gray sweatsuits? Please?"
With the Uniform
Here are the jerseys the Lions will be wearing the helmets with pic.twitter.com/dTJS79h1mA— Honolulu Blues (@HonoluluBlues_) June 21, 2023
One fan tweeted: "I want to know how someone (probably multiple someones) saw this combination and thought 'yeah, this looks good together.'"
Throwback
The last time the #Lions wore blue helmets was during parts of the 1949-1955 seasons. pic.twitter.com/D3hjMSwpw0— LionsFanReport (@lionsfanreport) June 21, 2023
One fan said: "I don't care what uniforms they wear them with, these are so great. It gives me a little more optimism for the new uniform designs next season."
Underwhelmed
Am I the only one that’s pretty underwhelmed by the alternate helmet? pic.twitter.com/jmP3M4UwYX— DetLionBlood (@DetLionBlood) June 21, 2023
A person wrote: "Underwhelmed that they're limited to the gray set up with them. White on white with this would've been fantastic."
An Idea
Not saying I liked the Lions black outfit but would take a black helmet with the throwback black uniform over the blue satin/gray unitard situation. The blue helmet would also look much better with that black throwback than the all grays. https://t.co/HqjK2xRLw3 pic.twitter.com/4as2CKslcj— NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) June 21, 2023
One fan replied: "I like the blue helmet, but hate the grey unis. Blue helmet would look nice with a black jersey similar to the one in the picture."
Another Idea
The Lions new alternate helmet would look so much better with their white on white uniforms. Because of the NFL's current uniform rules, their new alternate helmet can only be worn with their gray alternate uniforms unfortunately. pic.twitter.com/ernPAWm1UF— FB_Helmet_Guy (@FB_Helmet_Guy) June 21, 2023
And one fan stated: "It would look great if they had actually had it properly painted and not just slapped a sticker on it. A week of hype, to put a sticker on the side of a new shell."