Detroit Lions Unveil Alternate Helmet for 2023 Season

The Detroit Lions will make history this upcoming season. On Wednesday, the team unveiled an alternate blue helmet for 2023, and it will be the first time the Lions will wear blue helmets since the 1955 season, according to The Detroit News. The Lions will wear the helmets with their all-gray alternate uniforms during the 2023 season for two games — Monday Night Football on Oct. 30 against the Las Vegas Raiders and Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings.

"We looked at the shells for a couple weeks, the metallic and matte shells, but knowing we were going to wear this on the field during our 90th season, with the essence of our 90th season campaign really celebrating the past, present and future, merging them together, not wanting to put all of our focus on history at this pivotal, exciting time for the club, this just felt right," Emily Griffin, Lions senior vice president fo marketing and brand, told the Detroit News. "It's something we've never done with something that's classic. It met that theme."

The Lions are coming off a 2022 season where they finished 9-8, their first winning record since 2017. Here's a look at fans reacting to the new Lions helmet.