Fans React to Ronda Rousey Getting Stitches Removed From Nearly Severed Hand

Ronda Rousey just had her stitches removed from a finger she injured while filming the Fox show 9-1-1. The former UFC and WWE champion was forced to get surgery on the finger and she shared the injury on social media.

“I kind of had to give it a little bit of an oomph, like a push, and it either stalled at the top and came back down or it bounced back and came down,” Rousey said in the video, via Sports Illustrated. “But it was staying up enough for me to turn my back on it. I stepped out and the boat door slammed down. I thought I just jammed my nail … I was thinking ‘Ouch, f—. Don’t be a p—, just finish the scene.’ So I finished the scene.”

When filming was done, Rousey looked at the finger and realized what happened.

“I looked down and I was like, ‘Oh,’” Rousey recalled. “I remember turning towards the director and being like, ‘You guys aren’t going to like this, but my finger is no longer attached to my finger.’”

Rousey shared a video of her getting her stitches out via YouTube. Scroll down to look at the top reactions from fans.

Know the Feeling

I watched your video , I cut my hand on a table saw , I cut 3 fingers lost tip of one but had nerve damage , there is no feeling there,i was in thearpy 8 months…150 stitches in 3 fingers… — JAMES BROWN (@JAMESBROWN123) September 5, 2019

This fan knows what Rousey is going through as he dealt with a similar injury. James said, “I watched your video, I cut my hand on a table saw. I cut 3 fingers lost the tip of one but had nerve damage. There is no feeling there, I was in therapy for 8 months…150 stitches in 3 fingers…”

Another Similar Injury

I broke my metacarpal in a fight. Took me a week to realize it was broken after much pain. Then went got surgery and it hurts while doing work outs now.. 🙏🏽 #GodBlessYou — Ruben Flores Jr. (@LoyalZombie) September 4, 2019

Another fan empathized with the former UFC and WWE champion as he had a similar injury while he was involved in a fight. He said, “I broke my metacarpal in a fight. Took me a week to realize it was broken after much pain. Then went got surgery and it hurts while doing workouts now…”

Showing off a Scar

You can handle it. If 5yr old me could handle it 31yrs ago you got this. PS Your scar will probably look better. pic.twitter.com/0A5qiBKG2A — Jamie Pine (@Disguisedjamie) September 4, 2019

This fan shared a scar on a finger which occurred due to an injury suffered a while back. The fan said, “You can handle it. If 5yr old me could handle it 31yrs ago you got this. PS Your scar will probably look better.”

It looks like Rousey is going to be fine if she isn’t already.

Message for Rousey

Hi Ronda !! hope you’re feeling better today lady!! by the look on your face removing the stitches looked more painful then the accident itself!! take care always and be careful!!! — #DALONZFM (@dalonzfm) September 4, 2019

This fan just wanted to show his support for one of the most famous fighters in the world. The fan said, “Hi Ronda !! hope you’re feeling better today lady!! By the look on your face removing the stitches looked more painful than the accident itself!! take care always and be careful!!!”

Come Back

Please come back. Because there’s 4 women who need to be taught a lesson in reality. The #4hw need to dominate. I mean… they keep beating themselves but it would be awesome watching you 4 submit that 4 at the same time. #4hw #loyaltyiseverything pic.twitter.com/ZoNKjq9ooa — Ashley C. (@AshleyNikole81) September 5, 2019

This fan wants Rousey to return to the ring as soon as possible. The fan said, “Please come back. Because there’s 4 women who need to be taught a lesson in reality. The #4hw need to dominate. I mean… they keep beating themselves but it would be awesome watching you 4 submit that 4 at the same time.”

Another Comeback Request

Ronda when are you coming back to the ring am really missing you the Baddest woman on this planet.. — Sarfho Alexis (@SarfhoA) September 4, 2019

Here’s another fan asking for Rousey to return to the ring. The fan said, “Ronda, when are you coming back to the ring? I am really missing you the Baddest woman on this planet..”

It’s not known when if Rousey will return to the WWE because she took time off to start a family. She is under WWE contract until 2021.

Counting Ouch

Should have counted how many time you said “OUCH” 😊

Get well soon !! ❤ — Tedder (@Tedder07071816) September 4, 2019

Rousey was in a lot of pain while getting the stitches out and this fan knew it. Tedder said, “Should have counted how many time you said ‘OUCH.’ Get well soon !!”

Getting stitches for a finger is one thing, but getting stitches out can be just as painful as shown in the video.

Feel the Pain

That looked like it sucked. I had my finger almost cut off as well. I feel your pain — Gamerdad (@JohnRossiJr) September 4, 2019

This fan may not have suffered the injury, but looking at Rousey’s finger is enough to hurt anyone. The fan said, “That looked like it sucked. I had my finger almost cut off as well. I feel your pain.”

Let’s hope that Rousey never has to go through anything like that for a long time.