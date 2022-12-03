Ronda Rousey Requested Controversial WWE Alum's Return, Report Claims

A controversial WWE alum was at Survivor Series WarGames, and Ronda Rousey could be the reason for it. It was reported that Brian Kendrick was at the event to be a producer for some matches. He was recently fired by All Elite Wrestling (AEW) over anti-Semitic comments he made in a 2011 video that surfaced shortly after he was announced for a match against Jon Moxley, as mentioned by Cageside Seats. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Kendrick was trying out as a backstage producer, and Rousey asked WWE to bring him back since he was her trainer.

"Brian Kendrick was Ronda Rousey's original wrestling trainer...she asked for him to be brought in for her match with Shotzi," Meltzer said. "So he was in on Saturday. And it was not a hire. You could say it was a tryout. I wouldn't say it wasn't a tryout. But it really wasn't like a normal tryout. It was more Ronda Rousey asked for him to help produce. Jason Jordan also produced it, but she asked for Brian to be brought in. So they brought him in."

Report: Brian Kendrick worked WWE Survivor Series in producer role https://t.co/YQEFLukkDb pic.twitter.com/8V1Fo2SL5w — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) November 27, 2022

Kendrick, 43, has had three different stints in WWE during his professional wrestling career. He also spent time in TNA (now Impact Wrestling), Ring of Honor, New Japan and his own promotion called Brian Kendrick's Wrestling Pro Wrestling. During his time in WWE, Kendrick won the Cruiserweight Championship, the WWE Tag Team Championship with Paul London and the World Tag Team Championship with London.

Earlier this year, Kendrick was set to make his AEW debut against Moxley. But he was pulled from the match when AEW president Tony Khan found out about the comments. "These are not my beliefs and never were beliefs of mine, and I crossed the line," Kendrick said at the time. "I spread the most vile comments without thinking of the damage it would cause. I will live with this regret for the rest of my life. I am truly sorry for the pain I have caused."

Rousey is the current SmackDown Women's Champion and is taking heat for her performance on Survivor Series WarGames. Fans were on Rosey for botching a move and were angry when she won the match to retain the title.