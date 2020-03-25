How Ronda Rousey Is Spending Her Coronavirus Self-Quarantine

Ronda Rousey is making the most of her time during her coronavirus self-quarantine. The former UFC and WWE champion seems to be always on the go. But with the coronavirus pandemic taking over the country, Rousey is doing a number of different things at home to keep herself busy.

Rousey first made a name for herself in UFC as she won her first 12 matches. She won the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship in 2013 and held on to the title for nearly three years. Rousey lost the title to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015. She looked to regain the belt at UFC 207 but lost to Amanda Nunes who is still champion today.

Videos by PopCulture.com

From there, Rousey transitioned over to WWE and made an immediate impact. In 2018, she won the Raw Women’s Championship and she was named Rookie of the Year by CBS Sports, Pro Wrestling Illustrated and Wrestling Observer. PWI also named Rousey the top female pro wrestler in 2018. She lost the title to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35 last year and has not appeared on WWE TV since.

Here’s a look at what Rousey has been up to during her self-quarantine.

Cooking Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronda Rousey (@rondarousey) on Mar 16, 2020 at 12:22pm PDT

Rousey decided to start her own cooking show and in this episode, she gets help from WWE commentator Corey Graves. Rosey wrote: “Quarantine time is a great time to learn some home cookin! Even if you’re as clueless in the kitchen as me and @wwegraves it is possible to make a great meal and not poison your family!”

Grocery Garden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronda Rousey (@rondarousey) on Mar 16, 2020 at 8:39pm PDT

Along with cooking, Rousey has her own garden. In this post, Rousey wrote: “Quick update of my #GroceryGarden. We got a dirt slope we’re always clearing of weeds and I thought we could make more use of the space and combat erosion by planting some grocery scraps. My aim is not to harvest these particular plants but to get them to flower and seed so we have edible plants growing all over the dirt slope!”

Home Cooking

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronda Rousey (@rondarousey) on Mar 18, 2020 at 7:52pm PDT

Rousey loves cooking, and with nowhere to go, she cooks in her sweats with her husband. She wrote: “Me and @travisbrownemma are making the best of our time at home cooking together and having dining room date nights in sweats making some of our favorite home cooked goodies!! The @browsey_acres special is: baked buffalo wings with smashed potatoes and pickled carrots/radishes!!”

Carpool

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronda Rousey (@rondarousey) on Mar 19, 2020 at 10:58am PDT

Obviously, this was done before the pandemic, but Rousey recently shared a video of her and four other WWE Superstars carpooling together. One of the ladies in the car is Shayna Baszler who is taking on Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania.

Video Games

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronda Rousey (@rondarousey) on Mar 20, 2020 at 11:43am PDT

Yes, Rousey is a gamer and she recently raised money by playing Animal Crossing. In this post, Rousey wrote: “It’s Animal Crossing launch day and we’re once again raising money for the @unfoundation to aid the Covid-19 response – and @facebook is matching donations up to $10 million! I know there are a lot of people not financially able to donate at this time, but what you can do is share the stream, relax with us on a beautiful desert island, and help spread awareness on how you can prevent further spreading of Covid-19.”

Animal Love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronda Rousey (@rondarousey) on Mar 20, 2020 at 5:09pm PDT

Along with cooking and gardening, Rousey has a farm, and she loves her goats and donkeys. With all the things that have to be done around the property, it’s amazing Rousey had time to be on top of UFC and WWE.

Just Chill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronda Rousey (@rondarousey) on Mar 24, 2020 at 12:44pm PDT

One of the things Rousey loves to do is lounge around the house and relax. In this post, Rousey closes the curtains takes off her shoes and gets ready to play video games. Self-quarantine life is not so bad if you’re Rousey.