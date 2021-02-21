Rockies Outfielder Ian Desmond Opting out of Second Straight Season Due to COVID-19

✖

MLB teams are reporting for spring training in preparation for the 2021 MLB season. However, the Colorado Rockies will be without a critical player for the second consecutive season. Ian Desmond is opting out once again due to COVID-19 concerns.

"Over the last few months, I've had tough conversations," Desmond wrote on his Instagram Stories. "For now, I've decided to opt-out of the 2021 season. My desire to be with my family is greater than my desire to go back and play baseball under these circumstances. I'm going to continue to train and watch how things unfold.

"This impacts a lot of people, some positively and some negatively, and I own that," Desmond continued. "At the end of the day, this weighs on me more than anyone but I'm following my heart and I feel good about my decision. I've let my teammates know, as well as the coaching staff and the front office, and they have all been extremely understanding and supportive. I wish nothing but the best for the entire Rockies organization and have let them know I am willing to do whatever I can to help them from afar."

With the announcement, there is the expectation among baseball fans that Desmond will miss the entire 2021 season. However, he did leave a door open for him to return later if the situation becomes safer. He added the words "for now" to his statement on Instagram.

The 35-year-old baseball player opted out of the 2020 season in June while citing multiple reasons. He noted that he needed to be with his pregnant wife and their children and that the coronavirus risk was one that he wasn't comfortable taking. Desmond also said that he needed to answer questions from his children about what was going on in the world, referencing Black Lives Matter protests and George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

If Desmond misses the entire 2021 season, he will forfeit $8 million in salary. He missed out on $5.56 million in 2020 by opting out alongside 17 other MLB players. He is currently the only player that has opted out once again. The Rockies have a team option for the final year of Desmond's contract before the 2022 season.

Desmond has spent 11 seasons in MLB, split between the Nationals, Rangers, and Rockies. He was a key member of the Colorado team in 2019, hitting .255 with 20 home runs. He is a career .263 hitter with 181 home runs to his name but has struggled in recent years.