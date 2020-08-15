Mets' Marcus Stroman Opts out of MLB Season Due to Family's Coronavirus Concerns

✖

New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman was set to rejoin the team following his recovery from a torn left calf muscle. Now, however, he will miss the year and potentially become a free agent. Stroman opted out of the 2020 season and cited family concerns in the COVID-19 pandemic as his reason.

"Obviously, you see the Cardinals, the Marlins, you see spikes everywhere in the country, you see protocols not being handled properly from citizens everywhere," Stroman said during a Zoom call, per NBC Sports. "You see us going to Florida soon. That was a big discussion I had with my family. Going to see the Marlins soon, that's something I don't want to be in that situation."

The Miami Marlins previously drew attention after nearly two dozen members of the team tested positive for the coronavirus. The massive outbreak prompted the delay of several games, including the home opener against the Baltimore Orioles. The Florida-based franchise had the largest number of infected players in MLB.

Stroman further explained that he has had daily conversations with his family about what to do amid the pandemic. His grandmother and uncle both have compromised immune systems, and they are regularly around his mother. The pitcher explained that he had to "take himself out" of the decision and look at the best interests of his family. Ultimately, he decided to step away from baseball for the season.

With Stroman making his decision, the Mets will place him on the restricted list, allowing the team to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. The pitcher will also head to free agency after reaching six years of service on July 30. He is only 29 years old and could become a highly sought after prospect as several teams look to boost their rotation.

Stroman is now the second Mets player to opt-out in recent days due to coronavirus concerns. Outfielder Yoenis Cespedes also stepped away from the team — although he did so in a very different manner. He first created concern by disappearing before informing the team of his decision.

The situation began prior to an Aug. 2 game in Atlanta against the Braves. Cespedes did not arrive at the ballpark and prompted a statement from the team. Security went to his hotel room and discovered it empty. The outfielder had taken his belongings and simply left. His agent later informed the team midway through a 4-0 loss that Cespedes would not play again in 2020.