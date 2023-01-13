Robbie Knievel, Daredevil and Son of Evel Knievel, Dead at 60

Robbie Knievel, a stunt performer who set records with daredevil motorcycle jumps, has died, his brother told the Associated Press. He was 60 years old. Kelly Knievel said that Robbie Knievel died of pancreatic cancer early Friday at a hospice in Reno, Nevada.

"Daredevils don't live easy lives," Kelly Knievel told the Associated Press. "He was a great daredevil. People don't really understand how scary it is, what my brother did." Robbie Knievel followed in his father's footsteps as Evel Knievel attempted more than 75 ramp-to-ramp motorcycle jumps. Evel was inducted into the Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 1999 and died in 2007. One of the most notable jumps Robbie Knievel did in his career was at Caesars Palace in 1989, jumping over the fountains with a specially designed Honda.

JUST IN. Robbie Knievel, daredevil and son of stuntman Evel Knievel, has died at age 60. A family source tells us he's been in hospice care for the last few days after a battle with cancer. He died early Friday morning. #RobbieKnievel #RIP pic.twitter.com/c23bIHhaPf — Josh Benson (@WFLAJosh) January 13, 2023

Another notable jump Robbie Knievel made was in Las Vegas when he jumped over a row of limousines at the Tropicana Hotel in 1998. A year later, he jumped between two buildings at the Jockey Club. And in 2008 Robbie Knievel jumped amid fireworks in front of a volcano attraction at the Mirage. One of Robbie Knievel's most famous jumps happened in 1999 when he took on The Grand Canyon. He jumped his motorcycle for a personal record 228 but lost control of the bike on landing and broke his leg during the crash.

Many people on social media paid tribute to Robbie Knievel on social media. "My friend Robbie Knievel died today," former Texas Motor Speedway president Eddie Gossage wrote. "I got a text telling me he was in a coma a few days ago & would pass soon. He had a sweet heart & a great laugh. I had a memorable dinner in Indy one night that included Rob & Florence Henderson. I will miss Robbie. Happy landings, my friend."

"We mourn the loss of Robbie Knievel, daredevil and son of Evel Knievel," Kings Island wrote. "He passed away Friday morning. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. In 2008, he successfully jumped his motorcycle over 24 Coke Zero delivery trucks at the park. Knievel was 60." Kelly Knievel said his brother died with three daughters at his side, Krysten Knievel Hansson of Chicago, Karmen Knievel of Missoula, Montana, and Maria Collins of Waldport, Oregon.