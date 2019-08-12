Rob Gronkowski Shows off New Slim Look After NFL Retirement

When New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement after winning Super Bowl LIII, the general reaction was that he wouldn’t be out of the NFL for long. After all, he was on the cusp of his 30th birthday and wasn’t experiencing a downturn in production. Granted, the injuries were mounting, but Gronk was still one of the best playmakers in the game. However, he has consistently maintained that he is done with football and has even experienced a staggering amount of weight loss.

Sunday, footage emerged of Gronkowski dancing around with a dog by the pool. He was putting his footwork on display while holding the dog in one hand and shaking the leash with the other. This was understandably entertaining and proved that Gronk’s personality hasn’t changed, but what was staggering was that he appeared to be considerably smaller. Gronk’s playing weight was listed at 268 pounds, but in the video, he appears to be far lighter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since retiring, Gronk has put his smaller physique on display on multiple occasions. He hasn’t lost any definition and appears to be in tip-top shape, but he’s simply on the smaller side. It’s akin to the offensive tackles, such as Joe Thomas of the Cleveland Browns, who retire from the NFL weighing 300-plus and immediately drop around 60 pounds. They don’t require the same caloric intake to maintain that size, so they eat along the lines of a normal person instead of a professional athlete.

Without Gronk needing to line up against defensive ends on a routine basis, he can cut back on some of the food needs. This would explain why he has lost so much weight in the months following Super Bowl LIII, and it makes it far more likely that he is done with football for good. Although that could certainly change if the Patriots are on the verge of another postseason run and are in need of a playmaking tight end. Under those circumstances, it would be wise to pay attention to Gronk’s social media profiles and see if he starts to bulk up once again.

For now, however, one of the most talented tight ends in NFL history will simply kick back and enjoy retirement. He has already dented the Lombardi Trophy with a baseball, hosted a comedy special on Showtime, and danced with a dog by the pool. What else is there for him to do at this point? Gronk is truly living the good life, and he is likely enjoying having a smaller carriage.