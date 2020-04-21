Rob Gronkowski: NFL Fans Fired up About Reported Buccaneers Trade

Monday evening, Rob Gronkowski appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and surprised NFL fans. He said that he was "not totally done" playing in the NFL. This led to multiple rumors about the tight end making a return to the league after retiring in 2019 and joining Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. Hours later, two teams agreed to a trade, pending a physical.

According to Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots will be sending Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They will be getting a fourth-round pick back as compensation. This transaction was expected, but many NFL fans believed that it would happen on Thursday night as part of the 2020 NFL Draft. Instead, the deal took place on Tuesday and built up excitement for the Buccaneers.

When this news dropped, the fans reacted in a number of ways. Several laughed about the prospect of adding Gronk to the Buccaneers. Others were a little terrified. The Buccaneers already have Mike Evans and Chris Godwin as the top two wide receivers. Adding Gronkowski as a weapon in the middle of the field just felt unfair to some.