Watch: Rob Gronkowski and Girlfriend Camille Kostek Lead New Year’s Eve Crowd in Massive ‘YMCA’ Party

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is a man that is not shy about dancing when a hot jam comes on the radio. He proved this during FOX’s New Year’s Eve celebration by dancing to the Village People’s “YMCA.” He was not alone, however, as his girlfriend and one million other people joined in on the fun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on Dec 31, 2019 at 6:18pm PST

As videos on Instagram showed, Gronkowski was the primary figure in front of the FOX cameras, dancing in front of a massive group of people while the song played over loudspeakers. Camille Kostek, however, was just behind the camera, helping to fire up the crowd. She was also shown dancing and singing along while trying to break a world record.

“Closing out this year and decade with one final #NeverNotDancing moment right in the middle of Times Square breaking the world record for the biggest YMCA dance celebration with 1 million people,” Kostek wrote on Instagram.

This was not the only time that Gronkowski fired up the crowd in attendance for the event. He was one of the co-hosts of FOX’s show, partnering with Steve Harvey and Mario Menounos to ring in the new year. They turned heads all night long with ever-changing outfits, a bit involving LEGO Steve, and the final countdown from the stage.

Kostek was on hand for all of the festivities, and she capped off the night by raising a glass of champagne with Gronkowski and company to mark the new year. She even wore a festive crown as the final piece of her ensemble.

If FOX wanted a figure for the live broadcast that could create waves on social media for hours, they succeeded by bringing Gronkowski into the fold. The former New England Patriots star was a topic of discussion on both Twitter and Instagram, largely based upon his outfits and actions.

Some users were angry that he smashed the LEGO bust of Harvey while others applauded his choice of clothing. Regardless of the primary reason for the discussion, Gronkowski certainly made an impact while counting down the end of 2019.

This partnership with FOX could continue into future years, depending on whether or not Gronkowski is back with the Patriots in 2020. If he remains retired, he could continue using his dance moves to fire up the New York City crowd.

