Rob Gronkowski and Girlfriend Camille Kostek Donate 10,000 Medical Masks to Boston Hospital

Hospitals all across the country are in need of more medical supplies in order to fight the coronavirus pandemic. It has led to former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, doing their part to help those in need. The couple recently donated 10,000 masks to Boston Medical Center and St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in New Jersey according to CBS Boston. Kostek also went to Instagram to ask her followers to donate money so that more masks can be donated to other hospitals.

“I am overwhelmed today in the best and worst way possible, in a sense that the gratitude that I have gotten from healthcare professionals on the front lines is beyond,” Kostek said. “Rob and I doing everything we could to figure out how to source these masks properly and get them in the hands of people that need them was not an easy task, but we navigated it to be able to get to these two hospitals specifically, immediately that I knew needed them. I knew people personally that were able to connect me with these hospitals to get them going right away.”

Kostek directed her followers to the Go Fund Me page, “Behind the Mask,” and as of Wednesday afternoon, nearly $70,000 have been raised towards a goal of $250,000.

“Thank you to the heroes in our world during this crisis for putting yourselves and your family and everything that you do on the line to help the well-being the people in our nation,” Kostek said. “I have cried a lot today. One of my eyes is like bloodshot. But thank you. I love you all.”

Kostek is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and the editor, MJ Day, recently showed Kostek love for what she and Gronkowski have done. Day’s husband is a physician at St. Joseph’s, so she knows what they are going through right now.

“What Camille and Rob have done for this hospital, the caregivers, the patients, and the community made me cry tears of joy,” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s been restorative to my faith that we can make a difference no matter how big or small. It shows me that the type of people that I get to work with care about me and you just as much as we care about them. And no matter what team they played for, we are all on the same team now.”

The U.S. has the most cases of coronavirus in the world. According to the CDC, there are over 186,00 cases in the U.S. with over 3,600 deaths.