Jared Goff's Girlfriend Becomes 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Model

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is not the only NFL star dating someone that has graced the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Now Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has joined the list. His longtime girlfriend, Christen Harper, just revealed that she just landed a shoot with Sports Illustrated.

The model broke the news on her Instagram account. She posted a photo of herself kneeling in the sand as water splashes against her legs. Harper explained that she first dealt with some setbacks before landing the photoshoot. She then expressed gratitude to the people who made this dream possible, as well as the editor of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

I can finally say I’m going to be shooting for [SI Swimsuit] ! This has been a dream my ENTIRE LIFE. SI is the reason I became a model and for years I tried to get a casting with them but never quite made it," Harper wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "Instead of just accepting that and moving on I decided to take things into my own hands and chase this dream myself!

"This is a sign to go after your dreams and never look back!!!" she continued. "Thank you [MJ Day] & [SI Swimsuit] team for this incredible opportunity and to the [SI Swim Search] community for being the most uplifting,inspiring & beautiful people I have ever met."

According to TMZ, Harper landed the photoshoot as part of Sports Illustrated's "Swim Search." Models from all over the world auditioned to be included in the upcoming issue. Camille Kostek, who landed the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, is one example of a model that previously sent in a casting video for Swim Search. Now Harper is the latest model to find success with the competition.

Harper and Goff first turned heads together in 2019 at roughly the same time that the then-Los Angeles Rams quarterback was preparing for Super Bowl LIII. Rumors swirled about a potential relationship, and then they appeared together at the 2019 ESPYs. Harper also appeared during 2020's season of HBO's Hard Knocks.

Prior to the news of her Sports Illustrated photoshoot, Harper celebrated another major update in her and Goff's lives. She responded to the trade that sent the former first-overall pick to the Detroit Lions. Harper sent a message of gratitude to the city of Los Angeles.

"So grateful LA brought us together and connected us with amazing friends and lifelong memories," Harper posted on her Instagram Stories along with a photo of Goff. "I will never forget all the fun times, from my first NFL game to heading to the Super Bowl, I have had the best time cheering on this man. Thank you LA, Ready for the next chapter."