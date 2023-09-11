Rob Dyrdek Reveals His Over-the-Top First Date With His Now-Wife for Their 10th Anniversary

Rob Dyrdek is looking back at a big moment in his life. The 49-year-old former professional skateboarder went to Instagram over the weekend to post a photo of him and his wife Bryiana in front of a helicopter. Dyrdek revealed that it's been 10 years since his first date with his wife and shared the story of how they met.

"10 years ago today was the beginning of forever," Dyrdek wrote. "I slid into her DM's then took it to text. I text and asked if she was down to meet up. She asked (sic) what would I like to do. I was trying to think of something unique. She had posted about a shelter in Bakersfield earlier in the week so as a joke I texted (sic) 'I was thinking we could take a helicopter to Bakersfield and Instagram photos of the cutest puppies at the shelter and inspire some people to adopt before it's too (sic) late'. I expected her response to be something along the lines of " Are you serious?" However, it was 'That's such a good idea!'"

Dyrdek continued: "I had no choice but to make it happen. We never spoke on the phone or FaceTimed before I picked her up on this day 10 years ago. I think we were both just so relieved that neither of got catfished. Like an episode of The Bachelor we were off in a (sic) helicopter to rescue puppies. As we flew over central California I knew that I was meant to spend the rest of (sic) my life with her. It is truly a magical beginning to the truest of forever love. Thank you for a love far beyond my ability to dream. Our life and love is so much better than I knew it could be on this day 10 years ago."

Bryiana, 32, also shared the same post as her husband but wrote, "Ten years ago today I was scammed out of a life coach (iykyk) and into the most real life book took (sic) first date that eventually turned into the happiest ever after ever. I love you, our life, our love, our family and our adventures so much." Dyrdek and Bryiana got engaged in April 2015 and married five months later. The couple shares two children, Kodah Dash, 7, and Nala Ryan, 5.