Rob Dyrdek Applauds Wife Bryiana for Sharing Her Autism Diagnosis

Rob Dyrdek is showing love to his wife for opening up about her autism diagnosis. The former skateboarder and Ridiculousness star responded to his wife's Instagram post where she reveals she's been diagnosed with autism.

"Brave, Beautiful and truly special," Dyrdek wrote. "You are a gift to this world. You have always been perfect and always will be. Love you so much." In the post, Bryiana Dyrdek talked about her childhood and how pageantry helped her when it comes to her communication skills. However, Bryiana had problems adjusting to the "real world."

"After a few months of privately processing my autism diagnosis, I decided to come out about it because the little girl in the last slide deserved better, Bryiana wrote in the caption. "I've finally reached the acceptance phase of my late diagnosis and am filled with more hope and peace than ever before. So if you see me acting different, it's because I am."

In one of the slides of the Instagram post, Bryiana revealed when she was formally diagnosed with ASD (autism spectrum disorder), which was in December 2022. "I'm still new to this journey and have three decades and learning, unlearning and re-learning to do, so I ask you for your patience and grace as I go down this new path to rediscover myself...the mI was always meant to be," Bryiana said. "For those who don't know, ASD is a developmental disability which affects language and communication, sensory processing and motor skills, cognition and social interaction. The spectrum is incredibly misunderstood and presents itself differently in each individual."

Despite the diagnosis, Bryiana is looking forward to what's in store for the future. "I've learned so many life-changing (and potentially life-saving) things about ASD, I can't keep this all to myself," she continued. "I've been so scared to come out with this publicly because it wasn't received well when I first shared it with some of the closest people to me and that really hurt. But I've finally reached the acceptance phase of my ASD late diagnosis and am filled with more hope and peace than ever before. So, if you see me acting different, it's because I am." Bryiana is the president of Iconic Beauty and has two children with Rob Dyrdek.