Road Dogg's Wife Asks for Prayers Amidst WWE Legend's Hospitalization

Following news that WWE star "Road Dogg" Jesse James has been hospitalized for a likely heart attack, wrestling fans have been searching Facebook for updates about his condition. The performer's wife Tracy posted a message on Sunday morning and made a simple request. She asked the fans to pray.

"Good morning everyone. As some of you are getting ready for church can I ask that you please pray for my husband," Tracy wrote on Facebook. "Add him to any prayer chain you may have at your church or from home. Pray that when they do the heart cath tomorrow that Gods will be done. And that be to bring him back home healed to me and his family.

"I just want to tell y’all all thank you so much for all the texts and calls of well wishes," Tracy continued. "We haven’t been able to reply to all but they’ve been read and we’ve very thankful. I’m totally beside by self with worry but I know Gods got this. And he’s not done with him yet. Love y’all!"

Tracy was the one that revealed Dogg had been hospitalized. She posted a message on Facebook and said that he had "most likely" suffered a heart attack on Thursday after returning home from Orlando, Florida. She said that the medical officials were running a series of tests. "He’s always been on bp meds for high bp. Just please pray all the test come back for something we can fix," Tracy wrote.

While the news of Dogg's hospitalization sparked concern, the professional wrestler has continued to post uplifting messages on his own Facebook page. One showed a woman in prayer and said that God has been good to him despite all of his aches and pain. Another said that God doesn't expect him to know it all or do it all. He just wants Dogg to trust Him.

"This right here!" the wrestler posted along with the photo. "Sorry if I’m overloading yall but i have some time on my hands right now. Thank yall for your thoughts and prayers, they’re never wasted and I’m appreciative."

There is no set timetable for further updates about Dogg, but he does have a cardiac catheterization, a procedure used to diagnose and treat certain cardiovascular conditions, scheduled for Monday. "Please continue to pray for him and his doctors. And our family. Thank y’all and we love y’all!" Tracy added.