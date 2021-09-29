Richard Sherman Signs With Super Bowl Contender Following July Arrest

Richard Sherman has found a new NFL home. On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccanneers announced they have signed Sherman, who was with the San Francisco 49ers for the last three years. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Sherman, a former All-Pro cornerback, signed a one-year deal with the 49ers. This move comes a couple of months after Sherman was arrested in July on multiple charges including domestic violence.

Sherman talked about his talks with the Buccaneers on The Richard Sherman Podcast. He said that multiple teams including the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers, have expressed interest along with Tampa Bay. He also explained why he wanted to sign with the reigning Super Bowl champions.

“I went with the best offer I had, the best opportunity to go out there and put some great tape on, to lead another group,” Sherman said. “I feel comfortable and confident in my abilities to go out there and execute and help that team win. Sherman also revealed that Tom Brady reached out to him before signing his contract. “He’s the all-time great quarterback reaching out, and anytime he makes that call, it’s a very difficult opportunity to pass up,” Sherman said.

According to ESPN, Sherman will be ready to play in a week or two. With the Buccaneers lacking depth in the secondary, Sherman might be the player they need to get back to the Super Bowl and defend their title. Sherman has Super Bowl experience, winning one with the Seattle Seahawks. He played in another Super Bowl with the Seahawks, but the team lost to Brady and the Patriots in 2014.

Sherman, 33, spent his first seven seasons with the Seahawks before spending his last three with the 49ers. Along with being a Super Bowl champion, Sherman is a five-time Pro Bowler and five-time member of the All-Pro team. He led the NFL in interceptions in 2013 was named to the 2010s All-Decade Team.

Sherman’s arrest in July was connected to an incident at the home of his wife’s parents in Redmond Washington. He was charged with five misdemeanors and pleaded not guilty to all charges. In a statement on Twitter, Sherman wrote: “I behaved in a manner I am not proud of. I have been dealing with some personal challenges over the last several months, but that is not an excuse for how I acted. The importance of mental and emotional health is extremely real and I vow to get the help I need.”