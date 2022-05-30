Red Farmer, NASCAR Legend, Hospitalized

✖

Red Farmer is currently battling a serious illness. As mentioned by Essentially Sports, the 89-year-old NASCAR legend has been hospitalized in Birmingham, Alabama as he's dealing with double pneumonia. A Twitter account named Johnny Dickson gave an update on Farmer's health over the weekend and said he's "doing a lot better" and will be "coming home soon."

"That's great news and of course he will," one Twitter user replied. "A couple days eating hospital food is all the motivation Red Farmer needs to kick pneumonia's a—. In fact, he's probably near to completing a slide job on his lung crud as I write this. We like our legends... living. Throttle down Red!"

Earlier this year, Farmer was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Famer with Dale Earnhardt Jr. During his racing career, Farmer, who is a member of the Alabama Gang, collected three consecutive championships in NASCAR's Late Model Sportsman division from 1968 to 1971. He also won the modified title in 1956.

"They're going to have to give me about half an hour. I told them, 'Hey, I've got 75 years of bulls— I've got to tell,'" Farmer said during his Hall of Fame acceptance speech, per Essentially Sports. "I can't get up there and do it in five or six minutes. I've got too many people to thank. I've got too many great stories to tell." Farmer also competed in 36 Cup Series races, and his best finish with fourth. Along with being in the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Farmer was also named one of NASCAR's 50 Greatest Drivers.

Farmer still races at 89. Earlier this year, Farmer talked about his desire to compete on Fox & Friends. "You work on your car, I work on them and build them myself, you know, and then you need to go out there and compete against somebody then see how it worked out," he said, per Fox News. "So, you get the satisfaction from that." Farmer is also a member of the National Dirt Late Model of Fame and the International Motorsports Hall of Fame.