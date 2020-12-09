'Ready to Rumble' Wrestlers: Where Are They Now?

Ready to Rumble was released in 2000 and features David Arquette, Scott Caan and Oliver Platt. But since it was a movie about pro wrestling, a number of top wrestling stars appear in the film. Ready to Rumble tells the story of two friends who idolize pro wrestler Jimmy King (Oliver Platt) but when Diamond Dallas Paige beats King, the two friends go on a mission to help King get his title back. "I don’t know exactly how I got involved in Ready to Rumble. It was just a script that came by; I'd been becoming off Scream, so, when you have a hit movie, it’s easy to sort of pick and choose," Arquette said, in an interview with Fox News reported by 411 Mania. "I was already a wrestling fan, so just the idea of working with Sting and [Bill] Goldberg and Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) was amazing, and I just love the story and I love the director, Brian Robbins, he’s an amazing director and Scott Caan, Oliver Platt where involved." Some of the wrestlers who are in Ready to Rumble are Paige, Goldberg, Billy Kidman, Curt Henning, Rey Mysterio Jr., and Sting. Here's a look at what the wrestlers are up to now.

Goldberg (Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images) Goldberg was WCW's biggest star at the time. He is currently under contract with WWE and won the Universal Championship in February. He was last seen on WWE TV in April when he lost the title to Braun Strowman.

Sting (Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor, Getty) Sting was also one of WCW's biggest stars at the time. When WWE bought WCW in 2001, Sting didn't join the company and instead moved on to TNA (now Impact Wrestling) once his contract expired. He did join WWE in 2014 but left the company earlier this year. He is now part of AEW.

Diamond Dallas Page (Photo: Jason Kempin / Staff, Getty) Paige was a fan-favorite in WCW. He retired in 2002 after suffering a serious neck injury on SmackDown but made his return in 2004. Paige spent time in independent promotions before returning to WWE in 2011 working on different projects. The WWE Hall of Famer was last seen on AEW back in January.

Curt Henning (Photo: WWE) Curt Henning, also known as Mr. Perfect, made a name for himself in WWE before joining WCW. The WWE Hall of Famer died in 2003 due to acute cocaine intoxication. His son, Joe Henning, recently competed in WWE and won the Raw Tag Team Championship with Bo Dallas.

Randy Savage (Photo: Walter McBride / Contributor, Getty) Randy Savage was a four-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion and two-time WWF World Heavyweight Champion. He retired from wrestling in 2004 with his final appearance being in TNA. He died in 2011 after suffering a heart attack before getting into a car accident.

Rey Mysterio Rey Mysterio had a strong career in WCW but became a Grand Slam Champion when he made the jump to WWE. He currently competes on Friday Night SmackDown with his son Dominick. His daughter, Aalyah, has also made appearances on the show.