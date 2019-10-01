Ravens Player Marlon Humphrey Accused of Choking Odell Beckham Jr., But Not Everyone Agrees

Cleveland Browns Odell Beckham Jr. has been no stranger to friction with opposing cornerbacks, as evidenced by his previous dust-ups with cornerback Josh Norman. However, Sunday’s game between his team and the Baltimore Ravens featured another situation that has become a talking point on social media.

During this Browns victory, Beckham became locked up with cornerback Marlon Humphrey in the midst of a play. This led to the pair ultimately fighting as Beckham threw a punch and grabbed Humphrey’s facemask. The Ravens corner took him to the turf while holding his jersey. It was a fight between opposing players, but some believe that Humphrey actually took an opportunity to choke Beckham.

“Here’s my big deal with that: I just want to have consistency on how we’re going to deal with things, OK?” Browns’ head coach Freddie Kitchens said on Monday. “I don’t like seeing our player on the field and someone’s hands around his throat. I don’t like that. I don’t think that needs to be in our game, and I would be the first to say that if it was our guy doing it.”

While Kitchens does believe that the choke happened, there are many that view the situation the other way. Some only see Humphrey grabbing jersey in the footage that was captured by NFL cameras. According to the Ravens official website, the choke did not happen.

Following the game, Beckham would not expand upon the incident. All he would say is that he was upset about losing some personal items. “It’s hot out there. We’re just competing. I’m just upset that I lost my earring.”

Considering that Beckham would not provide any more information, it’s expected that this debate will continue to rage.

Browns Players React

The Baltimore Ravens may not believe that Marlon Humphrey choked Odell Beckham during this fight, but the other players on the Cleveland Browns have no doubt in their minds.

They saw the action taking place on the field and completely believe that the choking took place. Tackle Chris Hubbard even commented on Tuesday that it is “messed up” that the Ravens denied the claim.

Channeling 1980s Wrestling

That is a definite WWE mid-80’s heel choke that Odell Beckham Jr was put in…. pic.twitter.com/YN6jVd5Ftt — Doug Rush (@Doug_Rush) September 29, 2019

From the viewpoint of the couch, it was apparent to many football fans that Marlon Humphrey was choking Odell Beckham Jr. during the play. In fact, some even likened the move to something straight out of professional wrestling.

Should Beckham be training with Randy Orton or The Miz? He could learn some new moves to add to the rotation. Although Freddie Kitchens may frown upon that decision.

Look at the background

Guy in the background for the Ravens even knows that something wrong is going down. 😂😂 — Whoopty-Hell (@FanoftheLand13) October 1, 2019

For some football fans, the answer as to whether or not Beckham was being choked can’t be provided by looking directly at Marlon Humphrey. Instead, it’s better to focus on the players in the background and judge the expressions on their faces. That will provide the true answer.

Are the other Ravens players showing some admission of guilt simply by watching Humphrey? There are many that truly believe this to be the case.

Odell’s Neck

Humphrey knows exactly what he was doing. This is a flat out choke with excellent form. Has anyone seen @obj ‘s neck? Surely it has marks. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — BURNT ORANGE (@BURNTORANGE_CO) October 1, 2019

While many fans are looking at the video evidence and trying to determine whether or not the choke happened, there are others that want to examine a different source for the truth. Specifically, bring Odell Beckham into the room and take a look at his neck.

If Beckham had been choked out by Humphrey, would he have marks on his neck? Some Browns fans believe that this should at least be examined.

Sliding Jersey

He’s not purposefully choking him. He grabs the jersey, and the jersey rides up and his hands are clenched. But does look like his fists may be against the throat. — Zaggs (@Zaggs) October 1, 2019

Is Marlon Humphrey choking Odell Beckham, or is he simply grabbing a jersey? With the video evidence available, it’s not as easy to tell, but there are many individuals weighing in on the matter.

One person looked at the footage and determined that a choke wasn’t taking place. It was just the angle of the hands and the placement of the jersey that made it appear this way.

Martial Arts Provide the Answer

Grabbing the neck of an unyealding shirt like a uniform or a gi on the inside and making a fist while rolling your knuckles creates a collar choke which is exactly what this looks like. — maseter (@maseter3) October 1, 2019

While determining if the choke took place isn’t the easiest due to the provided footage, that hasn’t prevented hundreds of people from weighing in. Some are claiming bias against the Browns while others are saying that the Ravens prefer players of questionable character.

One person, however, used a unique comparison to provide an answer. There could be an explanation found in examining martial arts.

New York Giants Fans Weigh In

This isn’t the first and won’t be the last time OBJ gets involved in a brawl on the field.



He threw punches and Humphrey might or might not have tried to choke him.



Either way, OBJ continues to put himself in these situations and it will cost his team an important game one day. — DANIEL JONES (@SaquonIsBetter) October 1, 2019

Whether or not Odell Beckham Jr. was being choked is irrelevant to some people on Twitter. Specifically, those that rooted for OBJ during his time as a wide receiver for the New York Giants.

With him now playing for the Cleveland Browns, some of the former fans have determined that Beckham is to blame for this fight and will cause more in the future.

It’s a conspiracy

Yesterday #Ravens DB Marlon Humphrey had Odell Beckham in a choke hold/strangle hold. This is ACTUALLY ILLEGAL if it happens in the street or in a home.



Was there an ejection? NO



Is a season-long suspension looming? NO



The Anti #Raiders Bias is very real.#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/MXVrgzlWKa — The Las Vegas Raiders Lounge (@LVRaidersTalk) September 30, 2019

While the majority of commenters are focusing on whether or not Humphrey choked Beckham, there are others that are changing the conversation. Specifically, why wasn’t the Ravens cornerback ejected from the game or suspended? Is there a controversy afoot?

In the minds of many, this battle between the Ravens and Browns is less critical than the Vontaze Burfict suspension that was handed down on Monday morning.

Who Started It

The answer was in previous plays… When OBJ swung at him! He fixed the beef with a chokeslam! — Bobby Blish (@Blishy) October 1, 2019

Lost in this debate on social media is that many fans don’t particularly care if Marlon Humphrey choked Odell Beckham Jr. to them, the more important aspect is that the Browns receiver threw a punch and then was taken to the ground.

They view this alleged choking incident as a just response by the Ravens defender. He was “putting Beckham in his place” and erasing any further issues.

Examine the source

In an attempt to prove Marlon Humphrey’s innocence, the Baltimore Ravens posted a video that reportedly showed that a choke did not occur. Of course, there are many that aren’t exactly trusting this response considering that the official team website was the source of the footage.

In their minds, this is something that can’t be particularly trusted because of possible bias. Are the Ravens providing a very specific view to fit their narrative?