Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Had Fans Seeing Visions of Michael Vick With His Video Game Moves

With Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson having logged his 16th career start on Sunday, he has tallied a full season’s worth of snaps. In this time, he has continuously created jaw-dropping plays while leading his team to 13 victories. However, Sunday was a different matter entirely as Jackson had fans thinking back to the play of former Atlanta Falcons QB Michael Vick.

Sunday afternoon, Jackson led his team to a decisive 49-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. He was unstoppable during this game, throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for another. This 47-yard scamper, in particular, was very Vick-like in that Jackson eluded multiple defenders, used a spin move right out of Madden and raced to the end zone.

This run only increased the lead to 34-10 early in the third quarter, which soon became 35-10 after the successful extra point.

Michael Vick or Lamar Jackson? pic.twitter.com/ZeJAxls7xI — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) November 10, 2019

“He is Houdini, what a play,” announcer Kevin Harlan yelled after the touchdown. “47-yard touchdown run by the magical Lamar Jackson.”

Over the course of the past season-plus, the Louisville product in Jackson has been often compared to Vick due to his ability to create what many view as magic with both his legs and arms. The veteran in Vick was viewed as a cheat code due to being unstoppable, but Jackson is taking that idea to an entirely new level.

Whether he is bouncing back and forth, using the spin move, or simply outrunning the opposing players, Jackson has been able to find sustained success as a running quarterback, much like Vick. However, he has also shown off improved accuracy while finding rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown and tight end Mark Andrews for big plays each week.

Per ESPN’s Field Yates, Jackson has compiled a 16-game stat line of 260-413 (63 percent), 3,150 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He has also added another 1,258 yards as a runner, along with 11 rushing touchdowns. To cap off the list of accolades, Jackson has also achieved a perfect passer rating (158.3) in two separate games in the 2019 season.

That being said, possibly his biggest achievement over the course of the season was leading the Ravens to victory over the undefeated New England Patriots. Head coach Bill Belichick and his team had defeated the previous 20 quarterbacks under the age of 25, but Jackson became the first to prove victorious.

