Raiders Tackle Trent Brown Responds to Accusations of Domestic Violence

A civil lawsuit in California was filed on Monday that accused Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown of several instances of alleged domestic violence, including some that occurred after he became the highest-paid player in his position’s history. Wednesday afternoon, Brown responded to the allegations and declared his innocence.

“I am aware that my ex-girlfriend has filed a civil suit against me,” Brown wrote on Twitter. “I deny the claims. They are false. I believe in the court system where I will clear my name. I will not be making any further comment at this time.”

This statement followed an afternoon where Brown was absent from Raiders practice due to dealing with a calf strain. He was in the rehab pool with teammates while reporters were asking head coach Jon Gruden about his tackle and the lawsuit.

According to the assembled reporters at Gruden’s press conference, the team is aware of the lawsuit involving Brown, but they will not be providing any further details.

“We’re aware of it and we’re looking into it,” Gruden said during his Wednesday press conference. “Not going to say anything else, but we’re aware of it.”

The NFL also responded to the allegations against Brown, simply saying that they would be reviewing the matter. This statement was sent to ESPN and other outlets by an NFL spokesperson.

As it stands now, it’s entirely possible that Brown will be on the field with his teammates this coming Sunday. The league or the Raiders could opt to keep him sidelined until the legal situation plays out, but that decision has not been made yet. For now, Brown will simply prepare for the battle with the Green Bay Packers, provided he is not significantly limited by his calf.

Originally a seventh-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2015 NFL Draft, Brown spent three seasons in the Bay Area but was later traded to the New England Patriots prior to the 2018 season. Upon his arrival in New England, Brown started all 16 regular-season games for the Patriots, as well as the postseason. He ended his year with a victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

In March, however, Brown became a free agent when his one-year deal with the Patriots ended. He was signed almost immediately by the Raiders to a deal worth a record $66 million.

Brown has started all five games for the Raiders at right tackle and will likely continue to do so until either the league or the team decide otherwise.