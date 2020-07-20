Raiders Owner Mark Davis Says It's Possible 2020 NFL Season Could Be Canceled

✖

The 2020 NFL season is less than two months away, and players will start reporting to training camp this week, starting with the rookies. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the league not having a set plan in place, the 2020 season could be called off. Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis spoke to ESPN about the 2020 season and said canceling is one of the three options for the league right now.

"Everything is up in the air with the [COVID-19] virus and how it will affect our league and season, Davis said. The Raiders owner also said the league could go on with players reporting to camp and seeing what happens over the next couple of weeks. Another option is delaying the start of the season for two months (season starts on Sept. 10) and go to a 12-game season, canceling each team's four interconference games.

Davis' comments come after a number of top NFL players expressed their concern for reporting to camp and working out without a set plan. Some of the players who have expressed their frustration are Drew Brees, J.J. Watt, Todd Gurley, Richard Sherman and Russell Wilson. "We need Football!" Brees wrote on Twitter. "We need sports! We need hope! The NFL’s unwillingness to follow the recommendations of their own medical experts will prevent that. If the NFL doesn’t do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020. It’s that simple. Get it done @NFL."

The players want more time to get ready for the 2020 season, which includes no preseason games, and a 48-day training camp with a 21-day strength and conditioning period. On Monday, the NFL proposed all teams play one preseason game instead of two. The league wanted two preseason games so each team can have a home game to test out their COVID-19 protocols.

If the NFL season was canceled, it would be a huge blow to sports. MLB is set to start its season on Thursday and NBA will resume its 2019-20 season next week after suspending the season on March 11. Canceling the season is the last option the NFL will take as they have the flexibility to push the season back if it's needed.