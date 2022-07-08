Raiders Make History Hiring Sandra Douglass Morgan as First Black Female Team President in NFL

There's a new boss in town in Las Vegas. The Raiders announced Sandra Douglass Morgan as be the team's new president. Morgan makes history as the first Black woman hold a high role as such in NFL history. "I am thrilled to join you as we embark on one of the most exciting times in the history of our organization," Morgan said in a letter announcing her new position as the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. "I look forward to meeting each of you in person over the coming weeks." Morgan is an attorney and the former Chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board. Her comes months after Dan Ventrelle was fired by the organization.

Ventrelle served as the president of the organization for just 7 months. He alleges he was fired after raising concerns about raising misconduct concerns within the organization. Ventrelle says he reported to the NFL that team owner Mark Davis didn't act when he spoke on a hostile work environment. He'd been with the Raiders organization for nearly 18 years at the time. In a statement he posted to his social media, he said of Davis, "He was dismissive and did not demonstrate the warranted level of concern…I firmly stand by my decision to elevate these issues to protect the organization and its female employees."

Morgan's resume is impressive. In 2021, she served as the vice-chair of the Las Vegas Super Bowl host committee and worked with the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

The Raiders haven't had the best year. Some of the team's biggest stars got into trouble off the field. One of the most notable was Henry Ruggs III's involvement in a fatal car crash. Jon Gruden resigned after he was found to have used homophobic language in emails.

Morgan's husband Don is a former NFL player, having played for the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals. She's been a lifelong fan of football.

"The Raiders have a long legacy of greatness, because of each of you and because of visionaries like Mark's father, Al," Morgan wrote in her statement. "Let's carry that spirit forward together into this new season for Raider Nation and the Las Vegas community."