Raiders Fans Throw Garbage on Field, Fight With Security After Team’s Final Game in Oakland

Sunday was supposed to be a great day for Oakland Raiders fans. It was the final home game for the team in Oakland as they plan to move to Las Vegas next year. And with the team up 16-3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at halftime, it looked like they were going to give the fans a great send-off before heading to Sin City.

However, the team gave up 17 unanswered points and ended up losing 20-16. Not only did the loss cripple the Raiders’ chances to make the playoffs, but it was also a sour ending to what was a wild ride in Oakland, which led to fans throwing garbage on the field and getting into fights with security.

Along with the garbage and the fights, fans were rushing onto the field before being caught by security and one female fan was apparently hit by trash which led to her bleeding on her forehead. Media on the field were rushed off by security for their safety.

Black hole tosses garbage onto the field as Raiders lose their last game in Oakland in the final minute. pic.twitter.com/mhv4gRr1LG — Torrey Hart (@torreyhart) December 16, 2019

Things are descending into chaos in Oakland. Media has been asked to leave the field as security engaged in full-on brawl with a fan. Another woman gushed blood from her forehead, appearing as if she had been hit by trash heading for the field. pic.twitter.com/zOlImU7hEh — Torrey Hart (@torreyhart) December 16, 2019

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr attempted to thank the crowd as he was leaving the field, but they booed him out of the building. He was asked about the jeers from the crowd after the game.

“Oh gosh, what’s new with our crowd?” Carr said per Pro Football Talk. “Trust me, it’s not under my skin, it’s nothing new.”

“I just wanted to say thanks. Whenever I’m done playing football, they can get mad at somebody else someday that’s the quarterback, you know what I mean? There have been too many good times, too many fun memories I’ve had with especially those certain people, where it’s our last time there.”

The Raiders started playing in Oakland in 1960. They moved to Los Angeles in 1982 but returned to Oakland in 1995 where they have remained since. In their 60 seasons, the Raiders have appeared in five Super Bowls winning three of them.