Rachel Bush, Wife of Bills' Jordan Poyer, Calls Out 'Classless' Chiefs Fans

Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship. There were a few thousand fans on hand for the game, including model Rachel Bush, the wife of Bills safety Jordan Poyer. The experience at Arrowhead Stadium was not ideal for Bush as she alleged that several fans were harassing her.

According to TMZ Sports, Bush made strong statements about the fans during the 38-24 Bills loss. "These drunk chiefs fans behind me knowing damn well I'm a wife saying s— directly to me smh yuck," Bush wrote in a series of now-deleted tweets. "I've NEVER gotten into it with fans but holy cow ... disrespectful ... embarrassing ... Most classless s— I've ever seen ... even the fans around them are embarrassed."

The model did ultimately delete the tweets due to "knowing that articles will be written." She clarified that "not all" Chiefs fans were awful during the game. She said that it was just the ones behind her that were making the comments. Bush continued and said that some of the other fans were "so nice" while others were embarrassed.

There were a few supporters of the Bills that agreed with Bush's deleted tweets. They offered their own stories about harassment. Though a few fans of the Chiefs countered and said that they had seen the harassment go both ways.

The game did not play out as Bush or Poyer hoped. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his playmakers in Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill combined for several big plays during the dominant victory. The Bills defense was unable to completely shut down the team and gave up 439 total yards. Although Poyer finished with six tackles, including one massive hit to stop Clyde Edwards-Helaire in his tracks.

"One proud wifey tonight. Told me he was gonna give it his all and he sure did," Bush added after the game. "All year though. Like how you just gonna play lights out every damn game. Super [star emoji] so proud."

With the loss, Poyer and the Bills will begin the offseason while the Chiefs will move on to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida. This playoff exit is not what the safety or his wife wanted, but Bush did highlight one positive. She said that they had purchased a brand new home, but Poyer has not had the opportunity to live in it yet. "Can’t wait for him to see, So excited for FL," she said.