Professional Wrestling Star Suffers Two Strokes

Jonathan Gresham revealed on social media that he suffered two strokes. He is now focused on getting healthy and took a brief break from wrestling before getting cleared, Fightful reports, though he may not be returning to the ring soon.

He reportedly made the announcement last month in a since-deleted post to X, formerly Twitter. He said he will be taking some time off to recover and get cleared fully by his neurologist.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Two days ago, I woke up and couldn’t walk or move the left side of my body. I couldn’t see and could barely talk. It took me 30 minutes to dial 911, but I finally did. I woke up in the hospital, couldn’t remember what had happened. They told me they had done an MRI and I had two strokes,” he wrote.

He continued, “I’ve had a lot of tests run but everything has come back clean. They’re not sure what happened, and the only thing they said was it could have been a possible complication from a bad case of COVID I had a couple of weeks ago. They said we may never know the exact reason.”

He says rest is the best option. “Needless to say, I will be taking the next 2-4 weeks off from wrestling to recover and get cleared fully by my neurologist,” he added. He’s thankful for the support of his family and is using this as a cautionary tale for others to take better care of themselves.

“My wife saw me get carted off from the house on our Ring doorbell camera and somehow flew from Orlando to Atlanta in time that she was there when I woke up. I wasn’t fully convinced I had a stroke until she showed me this photo of how my face looked. I never thought this would be something for me to worry about at 37 years old. I will be back soon,” he concluded.

In a quick turn of events, his wife, Jordynne Grace, recently spoke with Adrian Hernandez and gave a surprisingly happy update about his health. “He’s at 100 percent. He’s cleared right now to do pretty much everything, like work out,” she said, per Yardbarker. “Everything besides wrestle. It’s insane, and I said the same thing. I talked to the doctor about it extensively. I was like, ‘This is crazy.’ But they say, basically, he’s so young and that’s why he bounced back so fast.”

Gresham has previously wrestled for All Elite Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. He is also a former ROH World Champion, ROH Pure Champion, and ROH World Tag Team Champion with Jay Lethal.