Former ‘Total Divas’ Star Retires From Wrestling

Sonya Deville has no current plans for returning to wrestling. The former WWE pro is a one-time Women’s Tag Team champion.

She signed a development deal with the company on 2015. After a decade, she’s moved onto other opportunities.

“It’s so cliche because so many people go, ‘Yeah, like I’m done,’ Like Ric Flair has retired 19 times,” she joked in a recent interview. “Definitely for now,” she asserted, hinting that it may not be forever. Never say never, but right now I feel at peace.”

Whether she’ll take her talents elsewhere, Deville is unsure. “I’m not going to lie, and I haven’t said this before, it’s almost like an open wound and if I think about wrestling somewhere else…I was so loyal to the company. It was my only home from 21 years old to 31. I’m like a ride or die type of person in general, so it’s weird to even think about doing that but not there,” she said.

The host explained that WWE trained her, with her never having that experience as a professional wrestler previously, and Deville admitted she feels a certain sense of loyalty to them for it. “That’s still in my mind,” she confirmed. “So I don’t know what the future holds, but one thing I feel confident in is the path I’m currently on feels genuine to what I’ve always wanted in my life.”

At the time of her exit from WWE, she was negotiating a brand new contract. Now, Deville is currently filming a movie project in LA. Acting is a longtime passion of hers, with her even having a tattoo of the Hollywood sign on her forearm.

“Probably my first dream was to be an actress…I was obsessed, that was always what I wanted to do. And then I fell in love with MMA as well and that’s what I was doing when WWE found me,” she said.