Pro Soccer Player Nicolas Schindelholz Dies From Lung Cancer

Nicolas Schindelholz, a professional soccer player from Switzerland, died earlier this week, the soccer team FC Aarau announced. He was 34 years old. Schindelholz died after battling lung cancer for the last two years. The news of his death was announced during FC Aarau's match against Basel, and his former teammates became very emotional. Schindelholz leaves behind a wife and four children, according to The Sun.

"Our former central defender Nicolas Schindelholz died of cancer at the age of just 34," an FC Aarau statement read, per OneFootball.com. "FC Aarau expresses its heartfelt condolences to the relatives and wishes them a lot of strength during this difficult time."

Absolutely tragic news this evening. FC Aarau defender Nicolas Schindelholz has sadly passed away after a two-year battle with lung cancer.



He was only 34. Life can be very cruel. RIP Nicolas, and thank you for your contributions to our game. 🙏 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vtlY1c3KTc — Craig King – 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗦𝘄𝗶𝘀𝘀EN (@FootballSwissEN) September 18, 2022

Phillip Bonorand, the president of FC Aarau said: "All of us at FC Aarau are very sad and our thoughts are with Nicolas Schindelholz's family. Our condolences to his family and four children." Schindelholz, who was a defender, played for FC Aarau from 2018 to 2021. He spent the majority of his pro career at FC Thun as he was with the team from 2009 to 2017. He also spent time with FC Luzern before joining FC Aarau.

"Servette FC is associated with the pain and pain of all Swiss football and sends its most sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Nicolas Schindelholz," Servette FC said in a statement. "May he rest in peace." In his youth career, Schindelholz played for FC Basel from 2005-2009. He also spent time on the FC Basel U-21 team from 2006 to 2009 before playing for FC Thun U-21 from 2009 to 2010. In his career, Schindelholz appeared in 239 matches and scored 13 goals. Schindelholz spent the majority of his team in the Swiss Super League. His last team, FC Aarau, plays in the Swiss Challenge League, which is one level below the Swiss Super League.