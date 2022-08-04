Prime Video Adds Top Journalist to Be 'Thursday Night Football' Feature Reporter

Prime Video continues to add talented journalists to its roster for Thursday Night Football. The streaming service recently announced that Taylor Rooks will join the wraparound coverage for Thursday Night Football as a feature reporter. Rooks will conduct sit-down interviews with players and coaches, host feature pieces and provide additional content throughout the pregame, halftime and postgame shows.

"Words genuinely can't describe how thrilled I am to be joining Thursday Night Football on Prime Video," Rooks said in a statement. "I'm so thankful for the opportunity to dive into more NFL coverage through in-depth interviewing and creative storytelling. Most importantly, I get to be on a team of talented, forward-thinking individuals bringing something cutting-edge and exciting to the streaming space. Being from the South, football has been a passion of mine for my entire life. The chance to merge my love of the sport with my love of innovation is truly a dream come true."

Rooks joins a Thursday Night Football broadcast team that includes Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andrew Whitworth, Aqib Talib and Charissa Thompson. Michaels and Herbstreit will call the action in the booth, while Hartung will be the sideline reporter. Thompson, Gonzalez, Sherman, Fitzpatrick, Talib and Whitworth will be part of the wraparound coverage during pregame, halftime and postgame.

"Taylor Rooks is an incredibly talented journalist, who has already established herself as one of the best interviewers in sports," Marie Donoghue, vice president, Global Sports Video, Amazon, said in a news release. "We look forward to bringing her engaging and illuminating conversations to our Thursday Night Football coverage."

Rooks, 30, currently works for Turner Sports programming and Bleacher Report, where she hosts the show Taylor Rooks X. She recently earned a Sports Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent. Before joining Bleacher Report, Rooks was a reporter and anchor for SportsNet New York and hosted her own podcast, TimeOut with Taylor Rooks. The Georgia native attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where she majored in broadcast journalism and worked for Scout.com where she reported on football and basketball recruiting. Rooks was also a host and reporter for the Big Ten Network, as well as a sideline reporter for the CBS Sports Network.