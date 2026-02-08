President Donald Trump Speaks out on Super Bowl

President Donald Trump has issued a statement on the 2026 Super Bowl — though it’s not the fiery takedown of the Bad Bunny halftime show that some of his supporters might have hoped.

Though the POTUS publicly called the event organizers’ decision to book the Puerto Rican rapper for halftime (and Green Day for the pre-game concert) “terrible,” his formal statement on the Super Bowl is rather standard.

The president — and his team who presumably helped draft the official “Presidential Message on Super Bowl LX” — wished the best for both teams and leaned on the theme of patriotism and unity.

Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during an election night party at Mar-a-Lago, Nov. 8, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Phelan M. Ebenhack for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The statement read: “This Super Bowl Sunday, I send my best wishes to the athletes and coaches of the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks as they take the field and to the millions of Americans gathering across the country to watch these two storied franchises compete on one of the grandest and most legendary stages in all of sports.”

Trump then went on to note that 2026 marked the 250th anniversary of the U.S.’s independence from England. And how football has been a key part of American culture “as advances in technology connected Americans from coast to coast, football entered households everywhere, turning Sundays into traditions shared across generations.” Trump also acknowledged military members in the statement.

“Before kickoff this evening, during the playing of our National Anthem, we remember the patriots who secured our independence 250 years ago through courage, sacrifice, and an unwavering belief in the cause of liberty,” the statement read. “We pause to honor the brave men and women of our Armed Forces who carry that legacy forward, defending and preserving our way of life throughout history and into the future. Their service makes possible the freedoms we hold dear, including the privilege to gather with family and friends on a Sunday night to watch football and the blessing to live in the strongest and freest Nation the world has ever known.

A detail view of the Super Bowl LX logo on a game ball prior to Super Bowl LX on February 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

“Tonight’s game is more than just a championship—it’s a uniquely American tradition that reflects the distinct passion and perseverance of our country. On the field, players and coaches bring years of hard work, preparation, and commitment to football’s biggest night. Across the country, millions of fans come together to cheer on their teams and share in a moment of history. Today, every American is a football fan.”

He closed the message my also sharing well wishes on behalf of his wife, First Lady Melania Trump. He opted not to pick a winner (at least in this formal statement).

“Melania and I congratulate both teams on earning their place in Super Bowl LX, and we wish them luck as they compete for the National Football League’s iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy,” the statement read. “May tonight’s game reflect the best of football and the enduring triumph of the American spirit—and may the best team win!”