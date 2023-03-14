ESPN Host Fired for Being Too Harsh Towards College Basketball Team

A popular host on ESPN Syracuse has been fired by the radio station for being too negative towards the school's men's basketball team, according to Syracuse.com. Brent Axe, who is the host of the show On the Block with Brent Axe, was told Sunday, that he is being taken off the air and is no longer an employee of Galaxy Media Partners.

"I had a problem with the content of the show," Ed Levine, Galaxy president and CEO, told Syracuse.com. "I'm an SU fan. I'm sorry, but I bleed Orange. I'm not going to apologize for that, and I think a fair reading of the Orange is appropriate. I understand (Galaxy has) a business relationship (with Syracuse), that Coach (Jim) Boeheim and I are personal friends and he's an investor in my company.

"I understand and acknowledge all of that. We've called it pretty fair, and I would argue we've been tough on SU when the on-field or off-field events warrant it. I just think over the past six months it took a different tone and became overly dark and negative. I don't think that's what Syracuse fans want to hear."

Axe also commented on the firing. "I had a responsibility to give an honest, fair and thorough opinion to my audience," Axe said. "I certainly wasn't perfect, but I don't regret anything about the approach of the show. We put listeners on the air, and we gave them the opportunity to say what they needed to say. I don't have any regrets."

Galaxy has a deal with Syracuse University to broadcast football, men's and women's basketball and lacrosse games as well as multiple coaches' shows. Axe has appeared on ESPN Radio Syracuse since August 2014 when he launched a one-hour sports talk program and broadcast pregame and postgame shows. He is also a full-time employee of Syracuse.com and The Syracuse Post-Standard as he works as a sports columnist.

Levine believes that Syracuse.com and The Post-Standard's coverage of Syracuse sports is too negative. He also thinks that Axe's approach as a columnist carried over as a radio host. "Brent is a full-time employee of Syracuse.com," Levine said. "I believe Syracuse.com has an agenda in regards to Syracuse University. I don't know what that agenda is, but that agenda was manifesting itself on our airwaves. We have no agenda. We're in business with Syracuse University, but we call it straight down the line. What I said to Brent was I wish he covered Syracuse University with the same affection that he covered the Buffalo Bills."