Pittsburgh Steelers Reveal Starting Quarterback Following Ben Roethlisberger's Retirement

Ben Roethlisberger retired from the NFL earlier this year, and the Pittsburgh Steelers may have revealed their starting quarterback. The team recently released its depth chart for their season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, and Mitchell Trubisky is listed as the QB1. And if that isn't proof that Trubisky will be the starter, the Steelers also announced that he is one of the five captains for the 2022 season.

"It's a tremendous honor," Trubisky said of being named a captain, per ESPN. "Anytime you're voted by your peers and your teammates, it obviously means a lot. I just come in here, try to lead by example, earn the trust of my teammates, and for them to vote me captain, it definitely means a lot."

Mitchell Trubisky is officially the Steelers QB1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/YEVOl7HXyu — PFF (@PFF) September 5, 2022

Trubisky signed with the Steelers in March, and the Steelers selected University of Pittsburgh star Kenny Pickett in the first round of the NFL Draft. Pickett might be the future of the franchise, but Trubisky has become a leader and earned the respect of his teammates.

"All three quarterbacks have just been great if I'm being honest, but Mitch is the guy we're riding with," defensive captain Cameron Heyward said on Monday. Trubisky signed a two-year, $14.2 million contract with the Steelers after spending the 2021 season with the Buffalo Bills. He was originally selected No. 2 overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2017 NFL Draft and was the starter for four seasons. In 57 career games with 50 starts, Trubisky completed 64.1% of his passes for 10,652 yards, 64 touchdowns and 38 interceptions with a 29-21 record.

"It's just me being myself," Trubisky said. "It's just something that comes along with the quarterback position. You're leading the offense, you're leading by example and, but you wanna lead the whole team as well, special teams and defense. You just wanna be that guy, day in and day out, that guys can look to and be, be like, 'Hey, if I do it the way this guy does it, we're gonna be heading in the right direction.' And I just try to do that every day and be consistent." The Steelers' season opener against the Bengals will kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.