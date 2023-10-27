Pittsburgh Steelers Linebacker T.J. Watt Looks Back at Most Memorable Rookie Mistake (Exclusive)

T.J. Watt is one of the best defensive players in the NFL, as he's a five-time Pro Bowler and was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. But the 29-year-old has had some moments over the course of his career that he would like to forget. PopCulture.com spoke to Watt about the biggest mistake he made when he was a rookie.

"I think, was the first ever game that I played in, in Cleveland," Watt told PopCulture of his rookie year in 2017. "It was just after halftime. For some reason, I had re-tied my shoes and I must not have tied them tight enough and I was dropping the coverage and I stepped on my own shoelace and tripped and fell, and the guy caught the ball and ran right around me. That was a mistake I'll never make again."

Despite that mistake, Watt had a strong rookie season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, registering 54 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one interception and seven passes defended in 2017. He has gone on to be one of the top pass rushers in the league, tallying 85.5 sacks in his career

Watt also talked about the one thing he does before every game. "The one thing that I do, ever since my grandfather passed, I have a picture of him in my locker and I always just spend a moment with him," Watt explained. "Just wish that he was here with me, but also appreciate all the time that I was able to spend with him while he was still with us because he was such an important role in all three of my brother's lives. Especially when it came to sports, he was at each and every single one of our games. But more importantly, he was at each and every single one of our practices. That's a special moment that I have before each and every game."

Watt is now helping fans with their rookie mistake as he's partnered with Snickers for its Rookie Mistake of the Year program. The brand has launched the Snickers Luck Shop, an online store that drops lucky items and gear from Snickers NFL team partners throughout the season.

"The Snickers Luck Shop is important this year because there's so many fans out there that make the rookie mistake and not having that lucky item with them on game day to bring their team the victory," Watt said. "And there's a lot of people out there that do. I mean, you might have an uncle or a friend that wears the lucky socks every Sunday that swears that it's going to bring their team victory. Snickers is looking out for all the people that don't have that."