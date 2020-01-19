Photos: Conor McGregor Parties Hard After UFC 246, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Knockout

Conor McGregor celebrated in style after winning UFC 246 on Saturday night. The MMA legend went out in Las Vegas where he and his entourage toasted to a climactic return to the sport. Photos of McGregor’s exploits were published by TMZ.

McGregor exceeded expectations on Saturday night when he beat Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in UFC 246. He took his opponent down in about 40 seconds — all the more impressive since McGregor has been out of the UFC for over a year.

With the fight cut short, McGregor had that much more time to celebrate his victory. He reportedly partied at the Encore nightclub in Las Vegas, surrounded by cheering fans. He showed up there at 1 a.m. and stayed until 4 a.m.

Conor McGregor Parties Vegas-Style After Winning UFC Match Against Cowboy Cerrone https://t.co/T8zVZIlMs0 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 19, 2020

McGregor was not alone either. A number of celebrities reportedly joined him at Encore, including Jeremy Renner, Matthew McConaughey, Dave Bautista, Tom Brady, Christian McCaffrey, Baker Mayfield, Myles Garret and Jon Gruden.

McGregor was all cleaned up after his bout, his face hardly blemished or bruised from the action. He wore a sharp suit of black-on-black, and he struck poses for the cheering crowd.

This may be just the beginning for McGregor, who has promised to take on more fights before the year is out. The UFC can be a slow-moving sport as the fights are scheduled far in advance and the combatants go through weeks of preparation, but after 15 months off, McGregor is apparently ready to keep his nose to the grindstone and go through it multiple times in 2020.

This follows a rough few years for McGregor, who tried hard to branch out of mixed martial arts. In 2017, he tried his hand at boxing, where he was defeated by Floyd Mayweather Jr. Months later, his UFC Championship title was stripped due to inactivity. McGregor returned to the UFC in October of 2018, only to lose to Khabib Nurmagomedov in another controversial bout.

At the same time, McGregor had some issues outside of the ring to work out. In 2018 he was arrested in New York City after an altercation between multiple athletes at the Barclays Center. McGregor escalated the fight when he picked up an equipment dolly and threw it at the window of a slow-moving bus with fighters inside.

McGregor’s other legal troubles have included exorbitant speeding charges, an alleged assault in a bar and an alleged robbery last year, when McGregor was accused of snatching a man’s phone and smashing it on the ground in anger.

In March of 2019, McGregor was also accused of two sexual assaults. A young woman told police that McGregor had assaulted her at a Dublin hotel, while another said that he had done so in a parked car. No charges were ever filed against McGregor in these cases.

Following this triumphant return to the ring, fans are hoping to see more of McGregor in the Octagon and less of him in the headlines.