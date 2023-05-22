Philadelphia Eagles' AJ Brown Nearly Hit by Car During Livestream

A.J. Brown survived a scary incident this past weekend. The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver was participating in a charity bike race in Philadelphia and was streaming the event on Instagram Live. And while Brown was riding his bike during the sixth annual Eagles Autism Challenge, he dropped his phone while appearing to avoid being hit by a vehicle off-camera before the stream ended. Later Saturday morning, Brown went to Twitter to assure everyone he was okay.

"I'm fine everyone lol," Brown wrote. "Someone ran the stop sign. I didn't fall off my bike, I just dropped my phone and got out of the way Stay safe everyone." Brown then joked that he thought he saw a "star" on the license plate indicating the person driving the vehicle is a Dallas Cowboys fan. He then shared another video of the incident that shows him picking up his phone and saying he almost got hit.

Eagles fans can now breathe since their star receiver avoided being in a series accident. The 25-year-old joined the Eagles last year after spending the previous three seasons with the Tennessee Titans and helped the team reach the Super Bowl, catching 88 passes for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns. Brown was named to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career last season and was named to the All-Pro Second Team.

Brown and the Eagles just missed out on winning a Super Bowl, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game 38-35. "This is tough right now," Brown said a couple of days after the loss, per Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "I'll figure out a way to shake back from this and go to work. It's so tough to even look into the future right now. It's so tough because when you get to the dance you want it to end only one way. We did some really good things."

Brown was selected in the second round by the Titans in 2019. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team after catching 52 passes for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns during his rookie season. In 2020, Brown had another productive campaign, catching 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2021 Brown dealt with multiple injuries and missed four games. But he still put up strong numbers, catching 63 passes for 869 yards and five scores. Brown was traded to the Eagles in April of last year.