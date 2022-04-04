Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints Make Blockbuster Trade Ahead of NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles and the New Orleans Saints just made a big trade just a few weeks ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. On Monday, both teams announced they have traded draft picks to set them up and this year and beyond. The Eagles traded both of their first-round picks for this year (No. 16 and No. 19 overall) and their sixth-round pick (No. 194 overall) to the Saints in exchange for the No. 18 overall pick as well as No. 101 overall (third round), No. 237 overall (seventh round), the team’s first-round pick in 2023 and their second-round pick in 2024. The Eagles had an extra first-round pick (No. 16 overall) by trading with the Indianapolis Colts last year.

It’s likely the Saints made the trade to get their quarterback of the future. The team missed out on landing Deshaun Watson, and they struggled at the QB position last year. With former head coach Sean Payton leaving the team after the end of the 2021 season, the Saints are now looking for their next Drew Brees.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Saints and Eagles agree to a draft pick trade. pic.twitter.com/m78tHPUxl7 — NFL (@NFL) April 4, 2022

“They’re pretty important. Replacing Drew Brees and Sean Payton are pretty important, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis told reporters in February before the team hired Dennis Allen as their head coach. “It’s a question that every candidate’s going to have. That’s a collaborative decision and we have in-house candidates, those who have been with us and maybe other candidates. But we’ll just go through that process and determine who those are we’ll come up with a collective (decision).”

Along with getting the No. 18 overall pick, the Eagles have a pick at No 15. They acquired the pick from the Miami Dolphins in a draft trade that was made last year. Heading into this year’s draft, the Eagles have 10 picks including five in the first three rounds. They are looking to build on a 2022 season where they finished with a 9-8 record and reached the playoffs for the fourth time in five years. Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 3,144 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns. Defensive linemen Javon Hargrave and Josh Sweat were selected to the Pro Bowl after recording 7.5 sacks each.