Philadelphia Eagles Fans Beat Down Fan Outside Preseason Game vs. Titans

Philadelphia Eagles fans are already in mid-season form and there are still three more weeks remaining in the preseason. After the team’s 27-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans at Lincoln Financial Field last week, two Eagles fans got a hold of a guy and they started to fight him. One of the fans, who was wearing a Carson Wentz jersey, started punching the guy while the other fan, who was wearing a white Jeremiah Trotter jersey, slammed him to the ground. And to make matters worse for the fan who was on the ground, his white hat was stolen.

Two security guards were able to obtain the two Eagles fans and the fight was over quickly. However, this is just another night at an Eagles game as the fans are known for being rowdy and aggressive.

But Eagles fans being rowdy and aggressive might not be the case. According to Casino.org (via Heavy), the Eagles are not the most vulgar fanbase in the NFL. It was revealed that the Eagles are the third-least vulgar fanbase only behind the Arizona Cardinals and the Green Bay Packers. This was determined by how much profanity each fan uses on the site, Reddit, so fighting in the stands was not measured.

Believe it or not, the most vulgar fanbases in the NFL are the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans. Here’s a look what Casino.org had to say about the results.

“We checked each team’s subreddit to see the frequency of profane words used. We only looked at first- and second-level comments (so no digging down deep for f-bombs) but still found plenty to opine about. As it turns out, the subreddit for the Jacksonville Jaguars had the most profanity peppered throughout its posts, with 11.1 curse word per 10 subscribers, while the Arizona Cardinals subreddit had the fewest, with 2.9 curse words per 10 subscribers.

“The Jags have recently started to have some success on the field. Before 2017, their last winning season was in 2007, and fans are definitely hyped, especially since winning their division last year and plowing through the playoffs – making it all the way to the AFC championship. There, they were defeated by the New England Patriots 24-20 (in case you didn’t know, the winner of the AFC championship represents the AFC in the big game, so Jacksonville was very, very close). So perhaps their near-miss has spurred a ton of emotion as they hope to, again, conquer the AFC South and make a deep run in the postseason.”

The Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2017. However, by the looks of the video, they have not calmed down.