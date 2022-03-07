‘Real Housewives’ Stars Catching Heat for Mocking James Harden

More Bravo housewives have come under fire for insensitive remarks. The Real Housewives of Potomac’s “green-eyed bandits” duo have been blasted due to comments perceived to be wrong and labeled as ignorant. Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon have been on-screen BBFs since 2015 and have been on fans’ “no-fly” lists for their behavior. They’ve been labeled as “mean girls” and in the most recent season as “colorist,” which is a term used to describe people within the Black community for those who appear to have more Eurocentric features – but who society doesn’t identify as Black.

Bryant and Dixon have been blamed for being the instigators of all things messy and despite their issues, they have been able to get away with it due to their “lighter complexions” and not being viewed as threats. But after their recent comments toward the new Sixers’ addition James Harden, not many people are giggling.

Their comments came during the latest episode of their iHeart podcast Reasonably Shady, in which they spoke of his “unkept” beard. “No one can see his face,” Bryant said while Dixon laughed. “Because that beard is the most disgusting thing I’ve ever seen.” Bryant added that Harden’s beard is “like down to his knees. There’s fried chicken in the beard.”

Dixon interjected, adding, Harden “clearly loves his beard.” But Bryant continued to bash his facial hair. She said Harden’s beard was “done,” adding, “I just hope that it’s sanitary,” Dixon said. Dixon cut in and added, that “watermelon” was probably in the beard while laughing. “Colt 45 in there,” Gizelle continued. “Not watermelon, OK, now I’m being a real racist, let me stop,” she concluded, which is a historical reference to Black slaves.

All of this comes on the heels of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City‘s firing of Jennie Nguyen. After her first season, she was let go for her resurfaced, racially insensitive social media posts surrounding the Black Lives Matter Movement.