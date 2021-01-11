PGA Confirms Trump's Golf Course Will Not Host 2022 Championship

✖

Following a pro-Trump mob storming the Capitol on Wednesday, reports surfaced that the PGA would strip Trump National Bedminster golf club in New Jersey of the 2022 PGA Championship. The organization confirmed the reports on Sunday night. Now the PGA will look for another host site for the high-profile competition.

"It has become clear that conducting the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand and would put at risk the PGA’s ability to deliver our many programs, and sustain the longevity of our mission," said PGA president Jim Richerson in a video statement on Sunday. "Our board has thus made the decision to exercise our right to terminate the contract to hold the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster."

In addition to the video statement, PGA CEO Seth Waugh provided more information to the Associated Press. He said that the decision to pull the championship was made due to the events at the Capitol, as well as Trump's role. Waugh added that the PGA of America "find ourselves in a political situation not of our making."

"We’re fiduciaries for our members, for the game, for our mission and for our brand," Waugh explained. "And how do we best protect that? Our feeling was given the tragic events of Wednesday that we could no longer hold it at Bedminster. The damage could have been irreparable. The only real course of action was to leave." According to AP, Waugh declined to say whether the PGA of America expected any legal challenge from Trump's organization.

The pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol as lawmakers were certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory. The group forced their way inside and ransacked the building. Some headed to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's office and ripped photos from the walls. Five people died in the incident, including a Capitol police officer.

When the PGA of America announced that Trump Bedminster would lose the championship, the Trump Organization responded with a statement. It expressed disappointment about the "breach of a binding contract" and said that PGA of America had no right to terminate the agreement. The statement also said that the Trump Organization has a "beautiful partnership" with the PGA of America.

"As an organization we have invested many, many millions of dollars in the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster," the statement said. "We will continue to promote the game of golf on every level and remain focused on operating the finest golf courses anywhere in the world."