Peyton Royce Opens up About Personal Challenges With 'Back Day' Workout Video

✖

Peyton Royce just opened up about her health and taking care of herself. The WWE Superstar went to Instagram to show a video of her working out. But in the Instagram post, Royce talked about the challenges she deals with in order to stay in shape.

"Inspiring myself for back day today," Royce wrote at the beginning of the post. "

"I'm always comparing myself to myself. It’s a blessing & a curse. I don’t have my 23 year old metabolism anymore, I’m not on prep, I’m just living life each day being the best person I can be. I forget that being on prep isn’t sustainable or healthy & there’s nothing I can do about aging unfortunately. Have to take each day as it comes & listen to what my soul needs."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cassie Lee (@peytonroycewwe)

Royce will continue to work hard in the gym in order to reach her goals in WWE. She's no longer with Billie Kay as she is a member of SmackDown while Royce is on Raw. Royce and Kay were known as The IIconics, and the team won the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

"It was an accumulation of the last 15 years that Billie and I worked together, moving forward and knocking down small goals to get to this point," Royce said in an interview with KSAN 107.7 radio last year as reported by PWTorch. "It was our dream first and foremost to help pioneer the women’s tag team division, but to be on the grandest stage of them all and win them for ourselves as the second-ever champions of the division. It was the most surreal moment of my career and I don’t know if anything will be able to top it."

Royce and Kay broke up this past summer, and both are looking to make some noise as singles competitors. The two made their main roster debut in April 2018 and became very popular with the WWE fans. Shortly after the IIconics lost the titles to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in 2019, however, they were taken off TV for a brief hiatus. Royce and Kay would return in May of this year and battle for the Women's Tag Team Championship. They were forced to disband after losing to The Riott Squad over the summer. Royce, 28, competed in Survivor Series as a member of the Team Raw in the Women's Survivor Series match. She was eliminated during the match but was able to pin Grand Slam Champion Bayley.