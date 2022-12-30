Peyton Manning Reveals if He Wants to Be Head Coach of Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett. The team will have an extensive search to find their new head coach, but should the Broncos do something bold and go after Peyton Manning? TMZ Sports recently caught up with the former Broncos quarterback and asked him if he wanted to be the team's next head coach.

"I don't think so," Manning said. It would not be a surprise if the Broncos wanted to interview Manning for the position. Manning's former team, the Indianapolis Colts, fired their head coach Frank Reich and named Manning's former teammate Jeff Saturday the interim head coach. Things have not been going well for Saturday as he's won just one of his last six games.

Manning, 46, played for the Broncos from 2012 -2015. In his four seasons with the Broncos, Manning was named MVP in 2013, selected to the All-Pro First team two times named to the Pro Bowl three times and led the Broncos to two Super Bowl appearances with one Super Bowl win. Before Manning played for the Broncos, he was a member of the Colts from 1998-2011. During that time, Manning won the MVP award four times and led the Colts to two Super Bowl appearances with one Super Bowl victory.

The Super Bowl win by Manning and the Broncos in 2015 was the last time the team reached the playoffs. During the offseason, the team brought in Hackett to be the head coach after spending the last few years as offensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers. They also traded for Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson, but it wasn't enough as the Broncos currently have a 4-11 record and are eliminated from playoff contention.

"We recognize and appreciate this organization's championship history, and we understand we have not met that standard," Broncos owner/CEO Greg Penner said in a statement. "Our fans deserve much better, and I can't say enough about their loyalty during such a challenging stretch for our team. Moving forward, we will carefully evaluate every aspect of our football operations and make whatever changes are necessary to restore this franchise's winning tradition.

"I will lead our head coaching search with support from our ownership group and George [Paton], whom I have confidence in as our general manager. As we begin the process of selecting our next head coach, we remain focused on playing competitive football to finish the season on a positive note."