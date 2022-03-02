Peyton Manning to Host New Series on History Channel

Peyton Manning is getting ready to take over the History Channel. On Wednesday, the History Channel announced it has partnered with the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and his company Omaha Productions to greenlight two new series. Manning will host and executive produce a one-hour nonfiction series History’s Greatest of All-Time WIth Peyton Manning. He will also be the executive producer of the new competition series The Einstein Challenge.

For History’s Greatest of All-Time, Manning will count down the greatest of all time in a single category, which will range from greatest General to the greatest inventor or President. There will be eight one-hour episodes of the series. The Einstein Challenge will feature two world-class experts competing to see who can best explain complicated concepts to a panel of kids. It will break down the biggest questions in a way anyone can understand.

“The HISTORY Channel has long been a leader in original programming that informs and entertains audiences,” Manning said in a statement. “As a longtime history buff, I couldn’t be more excited for Omaha to team up with great historians and producers to create these two shows that celebrate history and uncover stories in a fun way.”

“We are thrilled to recruit Peyton to our team at The HISTORY Channel,” History Channel executive vice president and head of programming Eli Lehrer said in a statement. “To have one of the greatest in sports history educate us about the most fascinating G.O.A.T’s throughout time, coupled with him producing a smart, witty new show with kids, is unparalleled and we can’t wait to bring these new shows to our audience.”

Manning’s production continues to grow. Along with the two shows from the History Channel, the former Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts quarterback has produced multiple shows for ESPN+, including the Manningcast Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli. The first season was a big success and will continue through the 2024 season. “I’ve always loved talking football with my brother, and it was even more fun to do it while watching ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Football,’” Peyton Manning said in a statement. “Eli and I are excited to sign on for another season, and the entire Omaha team is looking forward to producing MegaCasts that celebrate other sports.”