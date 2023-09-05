Peyton Manning Announces Big Change for 'ManningCast'

Peyton Manning just shared some big news about the third season of ManningCast. The NFL Hall of Fame quarterback went to social media to post a photo of him sitting in a chair on the ManningCast set reading through a binder. The front of the binder said, "THIRD HOST AUDITIONS" and "CONFIDENTIAL" with the official ManningCast Logo. On Instagram, Manning wrote, "Trying something new for the ManningCast this year."

Shortly after Manning's announcement, his production company, Omaha Productions, released a promotional video that featured Manning and his brother, Eli Manning, holding auditions for a third host. The video shows 35 celebrities and sports stars auditioning, including, Jared Goff; Jamaar Chase (no lines); TJ Hockenson; Sean McVay; Trevor Lawrence; Justin Tucker; Justin Jefferson; Dan Campbell; Dalvin Cook; Mike McDaniel; Archie Manning; Patrick Mahomes; Cam Heyward; Frank Reich; Al Michaels; Kyle Brandt; Tom Brady; Nick Sirianni; Reese Witherspoon; Will Arnett; Sarah Silverman; Lil Wayne; Pat McAfee; Mike Tyson; Kirk Cousins; Kenan Thompson; Jim Irsay; Roger Goodell; Howie Mandel; Stephen A Smith; Livvy Dunne; Ray Lewis; Sean Payton; Christian McCaffrey; and DJ Khaled, according to Deadline.

It was reported by Deadline that Omaha Production's Nicole Solomowitz was the one who got all the talent to commit to the promo. And once the word spread about the "cattle-call" concept, Solomowitz began fielding calls. Some of the SAG members who appear in the video shot their segments before the actors strike.

ManningCast is an alternate broadcast to ESPN's Monday Night Football. The telecast airs on ESPN 2 and will start on Sept. 11 when the Buffalo Bills take on the New York Jets. Earlier this year, Eli Manning appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and said there weren't going to be many changes in the works for the new season of ManningCast.

"We've stayed pretty true to what the original plan was," Manning told McAfee, per the New York Post. "We wanted to make it feel like what it's like to sit on the couch with Peyton and I and watch a football game. That's still the idea. We're gonna talk some Xs and Os, we're gonna make fun of each other, and every now and then, Pat McAfee pops in in the living room and we start talking with him or we're talking with Snoop Dogg."