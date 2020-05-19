Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Calls out Ben Roethlisberger's Haircut Amid Pandemic

✖

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger excited fans on Monday when he posted a hype video on Twitter. He took part in a workout with teammates and trimmed his beard at a local barbershop. However, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf was not overjoyed about Roethlisberger's decision-making.

Speaking during his daily press briefing, Wolf addressed the video of the QB sitting in a barbershop. The beard trim and haircut took place at Norman's Cut N' Edge, but this should not have been possible. Allegheny entered the yellow phase of the reopening plan recently, but this stage does not include salons or barbershops. These businesses will be eligible to open during the green phase.

"My concern is just a general concern," Wolf said on Tuesday. "Anybody who puts himself or herself into harm's way is something that I think we have to try to avoid. When you go to something like a barbershop and you're not protected, I don't care who you are, the chances of that virus actually wreaking havoc on your life increases. I don't personally think any Pennsylvanian ought to take that chance. I certainly don't want to take that chance myself."

The haircut and trim were significant due to what they represented. When Roethlisberger injured his elbow and underwent surgery, he declared that he wouldn't trim his hair until he could throw an NFL pass to his receivers once again. This resulted in him growing a massive, unruly beard that many compared to that on a Viking.

With Roethlisberger taking part in the workout with JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner and Ryan Switzer, he officially completed his goal. He could trim that massive beard and prepare for the 2020 NFL season. The only issue is that the barbershops weren't open. Roethlisberger somehow found a way around the rules, and Wolf is unhappy with the two-time Super Bowl champion.

Of course, Steelers fans have voiced their opinion on the matter, and they are fired up after watching the hype video. The offense struggled in 2019 with Roethlisberger shelved, and adding him back into the starting lineup should provide a boost to the passing attack. Adding a tight end in Eric Ebron and a rookie wideout in Chase Claypool should only provide more firepower for the veteran QB. Judging by the hype video, his hair and beard will be properly cared for once the season begins.