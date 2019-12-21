Ben Roethlisberger Reveals Why He Won’t Shave His Massive Beard

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is still healing from his injured elbow but he will be ready to go for the start of the 2020 season. However, when he was on the sidelines this past Sunday for the Steelers game on Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills, fans could not get enough of the massive beard he was sporting. So what’s going on with it and why hasn’t he shaved yet?

NBC sideline reporter Michele Tafoya spoke to Roethlisberger about his beard and he said he hasn’t been able to throw since undergoing elbow surgery in September. Once he’s able to start throwing, the beard will be shaved off.

It’s not known when Roethlisberger will be able to start throwing again, but we do know when he’ll be back with the team in terms of being back on the practice field. Last month Roethlisberger told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette his timetable for his return.

“OTAs. Minicamp. Somewhere in there,” Roethlisberger said who has been with the team since being drafted in the first round back in 2004. “Just taking it nice and slow, doctors’ orders. It’s all about what they say.”

This season, Roethlisberger only played in two games before being placed on injured reserve. When he found out he had to have surgery on the elbow, he released a statement to Steelers fans.

“I’ve been informed that I need season-ending surgery on my elbow to continue playing football at the level I expect,” he said. “This is shocking and heartbreaking for me, to miss this much of a season and feel like I am letting down so many people. I can only trust God’s plan, but I am completely determined to battle through this challenge and come back stronger than ever next season.

“The Steelers committed three years to me this offseason and I fully intend to honor my contract and reward them with championship level play. I will do all I can to support Mason and the team this season to help win games. I love this game, my teammates, the Steelers organization and fans, and I feel in my heart I have a lot left to give.”