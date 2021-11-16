Paulina Gretzky Wears All Black in Racy New Photo

Paulina Gretzky has a question for her followers. The model and actress went to Instagram to post a photo of her wearing a black sweater, with black underwear. Gretzky is holding the front of her sweater and in the caption, she asked her followers if they like the photo in “color or [black and white?].”

Gretzky knows how to get everyone talking on social media. But the question everyone is asking is when she will marry her fiance, golf star Dustin Johnson? A wedding date has been set but has not been announced publicly. As for the location, the couple will get married in Tennessee. In January, Gretzky, the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky talked about her relationship with Johnson on The Netchicks podcast.

“I don’t know if people know if me and Dustin are really married or not. We’re not,” Paulina Gretzky said. “We’re so in love.” The couple got engaged in 2013 and share two young children, Tatum, 6, and River, 3. In an interview with Golf Digest in 2014, Gretzky was asked about when she and Johson will get married.

“The most important thing for me right now is my relationship with Dustin,” she said. “It’s what makes me happiest, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. It’s important for people to realize it’s OK to be happy in love. If you don’t want to give up something, that’s OK. But if you’re in love and have to give up something, that’s OK, too.”

With Gretzky gaining a lot of attention for her photos, she was offered to pose in Playboy. In the summer, Gretzky talked about why she turned down Playboy on the Southern Charm podcast. “Dustin — just remember I love you — Playboy asked me to do, you know, Playboy, and I was like, ‘Yes, this is a great opportunity.

“They gave me an amount, a number and Dustin was like, ‘Absolutely not. I’m going to match it. You’re not doing it,’” Gretzky continued, “‘I don’t think so’ — and I was like, ‘OK.’ Even though money is not the thing, I could tell it bothered him and I was like, ‘You know what, it’s fine.’” Gretzky has appeared in various magazines for her modeling career. She has also appeared in a few movies, including Grown Ups 2 and Fame.